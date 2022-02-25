CADILLAC — Two of the three people arrested earlier this month for their part in an incident involving the theft of catalytic converters recently were in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Janessa Anne Robinson, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on Feb. 1 in Wexford Township. She faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines. The personal recognizance bond that was issued was remanded or revoked and Robinson is awaiting sentencing.
Jonathan Patrick Gustafson, 31, of Interlochen, entered a not guilty plea to charges of aid and abet larceny from a motor vehicle, catalytic converter, tampering with evidence and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with the same incident on Feb. 1 in Wexford Township. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/$10,000 in fines on the aid and abet offense.
Gustafson had a $50,000 cash or surety bond continued.
A third person, Willie Jarvis Storie, Jr., 49, of Mesick, also has been charged in 84th District Court for his connection with the Feb. 1 incident but he has yet to be arraigned in circuit court. Storie, Jr. was charged in district court with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle, catalytic converter, for his connection with an incident on Feb. 1 in Wexford Township.
He also had a habitual offender fourth offense notice added to the charge and, as a result, faces up to life in prison due to the primary offense being punishable by five years or more in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gustafson and Storie, Jr. are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 12:57 p.m. on Feb. 1, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to an in-progress theft of a catalytic converter at a North 7 Road residence in Springville Township. The resident told police they saw people in his driveway stealing the catalytic converter from his Jeep.
The Jeep owner called 911 and the trooper was responding to the call when the suspects left in a tan Chrysler minivan. Police said the trooper, who was responding, was familiar with the area. He calculated the route the suspects would take and intercepted the suspect vehicle at the corner of North 9 Road and M-115, and police said a traffic stop was conducted.
The trooper immediately recognized several of the occupants in the vehicle and a 43-year-old Thompsonville woman was driving, according to police. The trooper could see a freshly cut catalytic converter on the passenger floorboard of the van and police said there also were the alleged tools used to remove the catalytic converter.
The people in the minivan were told by the trooper they were under arrest and one occupant was taken into custody, according to police. While the trooper was securing Storie Jr. in the patrol car, police said, Gustafson and Robinson fled carrying bags.
The trooper ordered them to stop, but police said they continued fleeing. At this time, police said additional troopers responded to the scene to set up a perimeter and an MSP K-9 Team was called to assist.
All the evidence from the van was seized and police said Storie Jr., Gustafson and Robinson were lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending their arraignment in district court. Police said a search warrant was conducted at Storie Jr.’s residence where several more items were seized and a search warrant also was conducted at a storage unit rented by Storie Jr. on North 9 Road.
More charges may follow as the investigation continues. The 43-year-old Thompsonville woman who was driving the minivan was not charged with Robinson, Gustafson and Storie, Jr., according to police.
