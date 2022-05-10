LEROY — Two Pine River students were suspended and one was expelled after the Pine River Board of Education held disciplinary hearings that included five hours of closed session.
The three students, which were only identified as SY 22T #1, SY 22T #2 and SY 22T #3, were suspended or expelled for level 5 violations of the student handbook that included what was described as dangerous horseplay, aggressive behavior toward another student and a sexual assault.
In October, it was announced the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying within the team.
In an October press release, it stated the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a larger problem. It also said wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
As a result, the press release informed the public that the district was canceling the remainder of the season because the district’s integrity meant more than winning or losing.
Due to the late nature of Monday’s special meeting, a full story will be put online at www.cadillacnews.com on Tuesday and published in Wednesday’s edition of the Cadillac News.
