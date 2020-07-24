MANTON — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for treasurer's position in Greenwood Township in the upcoming August Primary.
Incumbent treasurer Joann Cerka is running for the party's nomination against challenger Jolene Kukuk. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow.
Joann Cerka, incumbent
Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
My name is Joann Cerka. I am a Republican seeking to be re-elected to the Office of Treasurer of Greenwood Township. I have held the office for six years. I have lived most of my life in Greenwood Township. It is my home.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
The top priorities are to be an active member of the board, to listen and address the thoughts and concerns of the members of the public within the township. Also to work as a part of a cohesive board for the best interests of Greenwood Township.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest issue facing our township to date, is the navigation of the joint planning commission system. I plan to help to make zoning more understandable for all township residents.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
One of the responsibilities of the treasurer's office is to provide clarity as to the township funds, by keeping accurate accounts of the funds. Another responsibility is to keep complete and accurate records of the property tax collections and disbursements. I make myself available to the citizens of the township. I provide answers to their questions or direct them as to how to get the most accurate answers. I will be honored to be the Greenwood Township treasurer for the next four years.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No, I have not been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor.
Jolene Kukuk, challenger
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
My name is Jolene Kukuk and I am running as Republican for Greenwood Township Treasurer position. I have three grown children and six grandchildren who play a very important roll in our lives. I have held the position of Greenwood Township Treasurer for 12 years whereas, a few years ago we sold our house in Greenwood Township and relocated back downstate to Lapeer County. We have recently had the opportunity to build our forever home in Greenwood Township and therefore, I would like to ask my fellow Greenwood Township residents for their support to once again serve them in the coming year.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
I will provide a good service to the people and make myself as in the past available for tax collection and/or questions/concerns they would like to be brought up at the monthly meetings.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
We are a small township and we run pretty well with no real issues.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
I am running for treasurer and my main responsibilities are to collect taxes, maintain the bank accounts, and attend monthly meetings and work with the people as needed.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No.
