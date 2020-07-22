2 running for Republican nom for South Branch trustee

WELLSTON — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for South Branch Township trustee in the upcoming August Primary.
Incumbent Darlene LeVeque is running for the party's nomination against challenger and Shari Renwick. Natasha Roll also is running as a Democrat to fill one of the two open seats, but is unopposed in the primary. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow. LeVeque didn't not respond to the request for information.
Darlene LeVeque, incumbent
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.) N/A
• What are your top three priorities, if elected? N/A
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues? N/A
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking? N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? N/A
Shari Renwick, challenger
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I was born and raised in Hoxeyville as Shari Arlene Jurik. I graduated from Cadillac High School in 1988 and married my high school sweetheart, Scott Renwick, in 1989. I graduated from NMC in 1992 with an associate degree. My husband and I own and operate a small logging business and our son, Sawyer, works with us.
I was raised to be a strong independent woman and am proud to represent the core values of the Republican party. My deep-rooted values, ethics and morals are a compilation of my influences growing up in a small tight knit community combined with the experiences I have had in my 49 years.
I believe that decisions should be made in the best interest of the people who make up the community and I am excited for the opportunity to be a voice for the people of South Branch Township.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
If elected as a South Branch Township trustee one of my top priorities would be to listen to the community and bring their concerns, questions, comments and ideas to the board. Another priority of mine would be to make sure that I am thoroughly informed on all issues facing our township in order to make decisions in the best interest of the people of the community. I would also make it a priority to brainstorm with the board to see if there are any cost-effective programs or activities that the community would benefit from, such as social events, recreational activities or senior citizen programs
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
I believe the biggest issue facing the township is the lack of communication between the township board and the people of the community. The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the issue with less people attending meetings. I think the lines of communication between the township board and the community need to be expanded in order to make sure the needs of the people are understood and addressed. Whether this is achieved through newsletters, social media or just making yourself available and approachable, the results would benefit both the community and the members of the board.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
I believe one of the core responsibilities of a township trustee is to make informed and ethical decisions that are in the best interest of the township’s fiduciary health as well as the general welfare of the community. Another core responsibility is addressing voters needs and bringing them to the attention of the board. Lastly, attending meetings and overseeing activities of the board are also core responsibilities of a township trustee.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor, nor have I ever been arrested or charged with any crime.
