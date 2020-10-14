2 seeking Cherry Grove Treasurer seat

CADILLAC — Two people are seeking to fill the Cherry Grove Township Treasurer position this November.
Republicans Kari Hanus and no-party affiliation candidate Marcy Walston are seeking the four-year term of Cherry Grove Township Treasurer. With that mind, the Cadillac News asked each candidate a series of questions to help inform the township's voters before they head out to the polls or send in an absentee ballot. The questions and responses from each candidate are what follows.
Walston did not respond to email's requesting information.
Kari Hanus , Republican candidate
• Tell us about yourself.
My name is Kari Hanus, and I have been treasurer of Cherry Grove Township for 13 years. I have a bachelor’s degree in business leadership; and over 20 years of experience in fund accounting. I enjoy serving the residents of Cherry Grove Township and I like to keep a positive attitude. I live in Cherry Grove Township in the same home I have for 30 years, where I reside with my husband, Paul. We have three adult daughters. We enjoy boating, skiing, hiking, golfing, biking, and other outdoor activities that we experience right in Cherry Grove Township.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
My top priorities as Treasurer are: balance the tax roll against the county tax roll, research new investment options for the township’s funds to help offset the decrease in revenue sharing received due to COVID-19, and work with the Board to resolve key issues in the Township (see below).
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
I believe the biggest issues facing Cherry Grove Township are; revenue sharing shortages, road maintenance, blight, and fire department funding. COVID-19 created a loss in revenue sharing to local governments due to the shutdown of so many establishments that collect sales tax revenues. Our roads are deteriorating, and funding is less plentiful, leaving more of the cost to townships and residents. Fire departments statewide are finding it more and more difficult to sustain themselves as regulations increase. As is the case with so many industries, finding staff and volunteers to man fire stations is difficult. All these issues are important.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
As treasurer, my responsibility is to collect all moneys owed to the township, protect those funds by placing them in a safe depository, and disburse funds as directed by the Board or State.
• What are your thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the township? What can be done?
N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor. Integrity is important to me and I am grateful that the residents of Cherry Grove Township have entrusted me to this position. I would be honored to continue to serve them as treasurer.
