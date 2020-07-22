2 seeking nomination for Cedar Creek Township clerk

MANTON — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for clerk's position in Cedar Creek Township in the upcoming August Primary.
Elizabeth Edwards and Jody Kanaziz are running for the party's nomination. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow. Edwards didn't respond to the request for information.
Elizabeth Edwards
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.) N/A
• What are your top three priorities, if elected? N/A
• What do you believe is the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues? N/A
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking? N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? N/A
Jody Kanaziz
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
My name is Jody Lynn Kanaziz, I am 39 years old. I have been in a long term relationship with Chad Lytle for 10 years. We share six children, five sons and a daughter. I am a Republican and believe in the traditional values. I am a strong believer in The Second amendment and constitutional rights. I work for Manton Consolidated Schools.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
N/A
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The three biggest issues that I see are: The injection well, the landfill and blight.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
I am looking forward to helping our township and community out as Cedar Creek Clerk.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of any crime. I have a clean background.
