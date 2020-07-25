MANTON — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for supervisor's position in Cedar Creek Township in the upcoming August Primary.
Jack Dontje is running for the party's nomination against challenger Justin Larry Paquette. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow. Jack Dontje didn't respond to the request for information.
Jack Dontje
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.) N/A
• What are your top three priorities, if elected? N/A
• What do you believe is the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues? N/A
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking? N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? N/A
Justin "Larry" Paquette
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Age 59. Married for 40 years. Three children, six grandchildren. I have lived in Cedar Creek Township since 1971. I am Deacon with Colfax Church. Republican-Conservative (Constitutionalist), A Mechanical Engineer for 35 years. Consulted to companies From Michigan to New York down to Florida, I have numerous patents, and I am currently working for Avon Protection Systems. Everyone knows me by the name Larry.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
Transparency, road improvements, and landfill.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Transparency, Website. Emails for all the township officials/employees. Office hours that fit the public’s needs. Audio and video of all meetings. Look into using Zoom or similar.
Road Improvements, work with county and state to set-up a possible pave new per year budget program. Township traffic and population are steadily increasing to which the gravel roads cannot sustain the traffic without much increased maintenance.
Landfill, New owners in GFL, injection well, odor, noise, plus the tremendous increase in truck traffic. I have been working with two people from the EGLE since February recording odor complaints. With the EGLE assistance, there has been very little to no odor for the past 2 months (This is Great!). This is on-going and I will continue working with them regardless of the primary results. I would also like to meet the Landfill owners on a regular schedule. Possibly a citizens committee.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
The image of the township, its needs and wellbeing, and development of – Logical Development. Mediation.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No.
