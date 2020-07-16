HARRIETTA — Two people, both with experience on the Slagle Township Board, are seeking the Republican nomination for supervisor in the upcoming August Primary.
Incumbent supervisor Thomas Mannor is running for the party's nomination against challenger and current board trustee Phil Wendel. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow.
Thomas Mannor, incumbent
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Hello, I'm 61 years old. I grew up in Slagle Township, and have lived in Wexford County all of my life. My family has lived in Slagle Township for seven generations, and many of my ancestors have served on the Slagle Board. I graduated from Mesick and attended Kirtland Community College, majoring in business. I have worked in the management of three major businesses in Cadillac, for 38 years. I have supervised up to 150 people at a time. I've been Slagle Township Supervisor for the last six years. I also work at Mesick schools. When I'm not conducting township business, the voters know that I'm keeping their children safe at school and on the buses. I'm retiring from the school later this year, to devote more time to the duties of my office. My approach to government is first to represent the wishes of the voters and fiscal responsibility.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
1 — Maintaining a balanced budget and resisting pressures to incur township debt and/or raising taxes. During the past six years that I've been supervisor, our township has had a balanced budget, with a small annual surplus. I intend to keep it that way.
2 — Improving and maintaining township facilities in a modest and financially practical manner.
3 — Improving telecommunication services to our residents.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
1 — The first issue is obviously finances. Due to the COVID-19 closures, tax revenue from the State of Michigan will be reduced. Based on last year's funding, we would have had a budget surplus. If the funding cuts don't exceed this amount, we should be fine. This situation will be monitored closely.
2 — Zoning and blight. Since Wexford County absconded their zoning responsibilities a few years ago, we've been a member of the Wexford Joint Planning Commission, a group of rural townships, to share costs. So far, I'm not happy with the results. It allows other townships too much intrusion into our community. We have also passed a Blight Ordinance. I'm not concerned about too many vehicles on someone's property, grass not mowed, or whatever. I'm concerned with unsafe structures, unsanitary conditions, and open/abandoned basements or well pits.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Head of “Complaint Department‘ and “Referee!" Seriously, it's to lead the board in conducting the voters' business and services, according to their wishes.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No, never. As a public school employee and CPL holder, my background has been checked and rechecked thoroughly.
Phil Wendel, challenger
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Phil Wendel, attended Kansas State University. I am married and have been a township trustee for the past four years.
My approach to government is: The Government works for us, we don’t work for them.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
The township building needs updating, remodeling, or possibly rebuild.
Stimulate the interest of people to attend the township's meetings.
Improving the internet and phone services in the township so it's accessible to the community.
• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The township building needs remodeling or rebuilt and updated with all of the technical needs such as internet and cell service. To do this, there are grants to help with the expense and also other businesses that would help support small communities.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Listening to the community, being attentive to attending meetings, and participating in the duties of the job, such as Peer Review committee and interest of the Fire Board.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? No
If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? NA
