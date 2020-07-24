2 seeking nomination for Wexford Twp. treasurer

MESICK — Two people, candidates Richelle Szegda and David Fox, are seeking the Republican nomination for Wexford Township Treasurer in the upcoming August Primary.
Candidates Richelle Szegda and David Fox are running for the party's nomination for the position. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow. Szegda didn't respond for the request for infomation.
David Fox
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Age 67, Republican Party, raised in Mesick on a dairy farm. Moved away due to work. Returned and resident since 1999. Graduated in 1971 from Mesick High School. Two terms of accounting at NMC 1972-1973, then started career. Miscellaneous banking courses over the years and training. Retired after almost 43 years. Cadillac State Bank/NBD/March 1973-July 1994, Alden State Bank July 1994-December 2015. Currently, serve on Wexford Township Board of Review (eight years) and township election board (four years). Mesick Village Trustee 1978-80, Springville Township Treasurer, 1981-84. Past positions include Kalkaska Chamber Treasurer, Fife Lake Downtown Development Board, Elk Rapids Chamber (Two years secretary and one as vice president), and Pine Bowling League treasurer (two years in the 1980s). Two sons, ages 42 and 29. Wife Margaret, married for 31 years. Believe government must operate with a balanced budget.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
Balanced budget and detailed financial records. Continued support of our local police, ambulance facilities, fire department, and support of state police as well. Supporting our county's council on aging operation for our seniors and also that of our veterans agencies.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Balanced budget. The continued drug problems in our county. Support of our police and emergency and fire services with adequate millages. Work with township board on road maintenance issues that exist in coordination with the Wexford County Road Commission services.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Attend all meetings as required, maintain good records, and coordinate with the county treasurer and departments as necessary. Answer questions for residents and if unable, get to someone who does to give residents a way to contact the right party who can provide answers.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No.
