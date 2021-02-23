2 suspects wanted in early morning armed robbery

MANTON — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two individuals involved with an early morning armed robbery in Manton.
At approximately 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at a residence on Sixth Street in Manton, according to a press release by police. Two male suspects entered the residence and police said they held a man who lived at the Sixth Street home at gunpoint.
Police said the suspects took various items and cash before leaving the home. It also is believed the suspects left the area on foot and the victim in the armed robbery was specifically targeted, according to police. For that reason, police said they don't believe the public is in any danger.
Both suspects were wearing dark-colored shirts and dark jeans. Police said one suspect had a facial tattoo and the second was wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black hoodie sweatshirt. The home invasion/armed robbery remains under investigation. No other details were available at this time.
Anyone with additional information regarding this matter should contact the Wexford County Sheriff's Office at (231) 779-9216 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
