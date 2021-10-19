2 teens suspected of breaking into Missaukee Co. museum

LAKE CITY — Two 13-year-olds potentially face charges after it was alleged they recently broke into the Missaukee County Historical Society Bath House Museum within the Missaukee County Park in Lake City.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said deputies were sent to the museum at 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 11 after the complaint was received the location had been broken into. Visible broken windows were seen on the building, Yancer said.
While on the scene, Yancer said the deputies saw two juvenile males in a different area of the park. The deputies went over to talk to them as potential witnesses when they noticed antique artifacts lined up on the picnic table the teens were sitting. They appeared to have been taken from the museum.
“They went from potential witnesses to suspects,” Yancer said.
After the teens’ parents got involved, Yancer said police learned the two were not only in possession of the artifacts, but they also admitted to breaking some windows and to stealing the artifacts.
He also said the teens admitted to other larcenies that had yet to be reported, Yancer said.
This included the theft of two bikes the teens used for a “joy ride,” and once done, Yancer said they disposed of them in the lagoon at the county park. Yancer said the two teens were released to their parents and the sheriff’s office will submit this to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges through the probate court system.
