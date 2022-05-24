CADILLAC — A two-vehicle crash Friday closed down M-37 for four hours while logs were off-loaded from a semitrailer involved in the incident, according to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11:17 a.m. Friday, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to North M-37 and West 16 Road for a two-vehicle crash, according to a release by police. A passenger car turning left to go north on M-37 pulled into the path of a semitrailer traveling southbound on M-37.
Police said the driver of the semitrailer attempted to avoid the collision, avoiding a more serious impact, but the crash caused the semitrailer to jackknife. The driver of the passenger care was transported by the Mesick Rescue Squad to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with minor injuries, according to police.
Two other occupants of the passenger car suffered minor injuries, but police said they did not require hospitalization. Police also said the driver of the semitrailer was uninjured in the crash.
M-37 was closed for roughly four hours Friday while the logs the semitrailer was hauling were off-loaded onto another semitrailer allowing the damaged vehicle to be towed from the scene, according to police.
In addition to the Mesick Rescue Squad, deputies were assisted on the scene by the Springville Township Fire Department.
