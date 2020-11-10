2 Wexford County men arrested after making threats

CADILLAC — After allegedly threatening another person, a 36-year-old Mesick man and a 41-year-old Cadillac man were arrested, and both were charged with multiple offenses during their arraignments in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Dennis Eugene Lofton Jr. 36, was charged with one count each of operating while intoxicated third offense, driving while license suspended, denied or revoked second offense, unlawful use of a license plate for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Mesick. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges.
Joshua Thomas Baldwin, 41, was charged with one count each of possession of a firearm in a vehicle and police officer assaulting, resisting, or obstructing for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Mesick. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
The charges in question are only accusations. Both Lofton Jr. and Baldwin are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were responding to a threat complaint in Mesick when they observed the suspect's vehicle traveling on M-115 near M-37, according to a release by police.
Police said Lofton Jr., who was the driver of the vehicle, showed signs of intoxication, and after sobriety tests, he was arrested. The passenger, later found to be Baldwin, is a convicted felon and possessed a firearm, a .22 caliber rifle, which was seized, according to police. During his arrest, police said Baldwin was uncooperative and resisted.
After both men were arrested, police said troopers contacted the original caller to inform them Lofton Jr. and Baldwin were both under arrest. The caller, however, didn't want to pursue charges and only wanted the threatening behavior documented, according to police.
Both men were lodged in the Wexford County Jail until their recent arraignments and were released by the court on personal recognizance bonds.
