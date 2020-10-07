CADILLAC — Not too long ago McKenzie Cornelius was what the Pew Research Center calls a “none,‘ someone with no religious affiliation.
But the 22-year-old is a recent Catholic convert who went online to see how she could get more involved in her faith.
She then learned about Public Square Rosary Rallies and was soon helping the local contact persons, Neddy and Bob Harris of Tustin.
Neddy Harris is a retiree who believes that prayer can make a difference in these uncertain times. She is an online member of America Needs Fatima and is organizing a public prayer event for Saturday, Oct. 10 at noon at the Rotary Pavilion.
“There are thousands of these public square Rosaries happening all at once in different cities all across the nation,‘ Harris said. “If you are worried about the upcoming election and the state of our country please join us. I want to let people know it’s quite a network and quite an accomplishment to make all of this happen.‘
Cadillac will be one of about 20,000 locations nationwide offering public prayer at noon on Saturday.
“I think this is important, especially this year because of the unrest,‘ Cornelius said. “I wanted to do something. This is a public space, it’s neutral. So we welcome everyone. Come take a look and pray with us.‘
“We invite everyone to join us, Catholic or not,‘ Harris agreed. “We have dedicated ourselves to prayer. The message is that we need to start making God first and putting prayer at the top of each day.‘
The session will last about 45 minutes and includes praise music and a printed program of the Rosary prayer.
To learn more call Neddy and Bob Harris at (810) 938-8041.
