20 new COVID-19 cases locally while Osceola County has 20th death

CADILLAC — COVID-19 cases are still climbing in the Cadillac News coverage area, though not at quite as rapid a pace as it was in November and December.
The positivity rate for the week ending Jan. 16, as of Wednesday, was 9.1% among Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties. If that rate continues for the rest of the week, it will be an improvement over the previous two weeks of 13.6% and 10%.
Positivity rates are the percentage of diagnostic tests coming back positive and are an indicator of how widespread the virus is within a community.
Though a 9.1% positivity rate would be an improvement over the seven consecutive weeks (Nov. 7 through Dec. 19) when the four counties' positivity rate was in the double-digits, a 9% positivity rate is still among the worst for the area since the pandemic reached Michigan in March 2020.
In terms of raw numbers, Wednesday saw 20 more COVID-19 cases added across the four counties, as well as some probable cases that may turn into confirmed cases if test results come back positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Among the four counties on Wednesday, Missaukee County saw the biggest spike, at eight confirmed cases and nine probable cases. Missaukee County's pandemic totals are 542 confirmed cases, 58 probable cases and 10 deaths.
Wexford County added six confirmed cases and two probable cases. Wexford County's pandemic totals are 1,072 confirmed cases, 62 probable cases and 18 deaths.
Osceola County added four cases on Wednesday and reached a pandemic total of 812.
One person died in Osceola County, reaching a pandemic total of 20.
Lake County added two confirmed cases, reaching a pandemic total of 311.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers climbed by 2,694 on Wednesday, reaching a pandemic total of 528,306. Deaths reached 13,533, an increase of 32.
