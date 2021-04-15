CADILLAC — If you're the sort of person who puts off filing your taxes to the last moment—well, the state and feds are one ahead of you this year. The COVID-19 pandemic means, for the second year in a row, the government has given us all a one-month tax extension.
Instead of being due April 15, taxes are due May 17. But tax professionals and the state treasury say sooner is better.
“There is still plenty of time to file a return or make a payment,‘ State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “I encourage those taxpayers who may be owed a refund to not wait to file their returns. Every dollar helps right now as we navigate these extraordinary times.‘
"But the faster they get their stuff in, the faster they get their returns in," said Patti O'Dell, tax researcher for Baird, Cotter and Bishop. "We are finding out that many refunds are taking an extra week or two weeks before being sent out this year, and many more are taking longer."
O'Dell said the IRS is "so backed up, that they just don’t have enough manpower to get things done."
That's led to calls being dropped, O'Dell said.
There's also the question of stimulus money. The state says they can't help you there as it's a federal issue, but O'Dell had some advice.
The first and second stimulus checks go on your 2020 return.
"If you received more than what you should have, you don’t have to pay it back. But if you didn’t receive enough, you get a bigger refund," O'Dell said.
Don't forget about your charitable giving in 2020.
"If you normally take the standard deduction, you can take an additional $300 charitable donation deduction for cash donations, so make sure to give your tax preparer the amount of your cash contributions at least, even if you only take the standard deduction," O'Dell said.
If you were unemployed in 2020, some of that money is tax-free.
"Unemployment income up to $10,200 for households that make less than $150,000 in 2020 is now tax-free," O'Dell said. "If you and your spouse both had unemployment income, the tax-free income is up to $10,200 per person."
Overall, O'Dell said her best tip is to pull out your old tax return and gather all the items that are listed there.
Despite the extension until May, some people will still need to pay their taxes on their regular schedule.
The self-employed and others who pay taxes quarterly still have money due on April 15.
That's because the tax extension is limited to the 2020 tax year.
If you pay your taxes quarterly, the payment that would be due quarterly on April 15 is still due because it's for 2021.
If the extra month to file your taxes still isn't enough, you may be able to get an extension. The State said this week that individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request an extension to Oct. 15, 2021.
But just as those who pay quarterly will need to pay their first installment of 2021 in April, taxpayers who need extra time to file should still estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by May 17, 2021, to avoid additional interest and penalties, the state said.
In other words, send the money now and the documentation later.
