Last year, the hunters who opted to head out to see if they could harvest a deer were mostly successful and that trend looks to continue as the 2022 deer season is starting to ramp up.
DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart is the person who helped to pen the 2022 Deer Season Outlook and the overall theme is that conditions are looking excellent for the upcoming seasons, and hunters can expect conditions that meet or exceed 2021. The outlook was broken up into three regions of the state, Northern Lower Peninsula, Upper Peninsula and Southern Lower Peninsula.
NORTHERN LOWER PENINSULA
During the 2021 hunting, the DNR said it was quite the year for hunters in this region. Despite about a 10% dip in hunter efforts from 2020, the buck harvest in the Northern Lower Peninsula increased by about 16%. Stewart said that while the effort, which means the number of times hunters were afield, went down by roughly 10%, actual hunter numbers only dropped by 4%.
“Typically, when you see an increase in buck harvest, it tracks fairly well with how the total deer population is doing,” he said. “Most hunters are going out for a buck so if there are more bucks on the landscape more hunters will be successful.”
He said the concern is heightened if there are a lot of hunters out there and the buck harvest goes down. That means it is likely there is a declining population of the herd because hunters are struggling. Stewart said the Northern Lower Peninsula region didn’t see that.
While overall it looks like herd health is good, Stewart was quick to caution that it doesn’t mean there aren’t areas in the Northern Lower Peninsula where there is a declining population.
He also said mild winters are helping with this trend.
“We haven’t had significant winter mortality during the past eight years. That is not always the case. There have been winters where it is not uncommon to see dead deer due to malnutrition and hard winters,” he said. “We also have lost quite a few hunters and deer kills are trending downward, especially on the antlerless side of things and that will add to an overall increase in population over time.”
The outlook stated winter mortality hasn’t impacted the herd in the northern Lower for quite some time, and that trend seemed to continue during the winter of 2021. Deer came out of winter in great condition due to the mild weather, and that great condition has led to plentiful reports of does being seen with twin fawns in many areas, according to the DNR.
The DNR also reported in the outlook that production of soft mast like native apples is doing well this summer. Hard mast production is looking good in several spots, though it’s worth noting that there are places still experiencing spongy moths, which harm acorn production, according to the 2022 outlook. If hunters come across any oaks producing acorns in the early season, it’s sure to be an area with high deer traffic that can pay off with a successful hunting encounter, according to the DNR.
The outlook also said a common theme echoed from reports out of this region is the skewed buck-to-doe ratio many are seeing. Improving this ratio through additional antlerless harvest can improve the number of bucks hunters see each fall, the timing and intensity of the rut, and even the age structure of bucks as efforts are transferred to antlerless deer, according to the DNR.
With the early antlerless firearm season coming up this weekend, Stewart said it is a good opportunity for hunters to get out, fill their freezer and provides the opportunity for hunters to be more selective with potential buck harvest later on.
“(Early antlerless) is not as heavily participated in as the Liberty Hunt, so there are not as many hunters who will be out,” he said. “Being successful in the early antlerless season allows you to be focused on getting that buck without worrying about getting venison for your freezer.”
Harvesting a doe also can help alleviate conflicts associated with high numbers of deer. If a hunter is in an area with a lot of does, they should consider taking an extra antlerless deer to help manage their region’s deer herd.
If they don’t have room to store the meat, they can always share the deer harvest through Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger. This program allows hunters to donate a deer to a participating processor, with the resulting venison being delivered to a local food pantry at no cost to the hunter.
UPPER PENINSULA
The fear throughout the winter was that the long winter with plentiful snow would have an impact on the U.P. deer herd, according to the DNR.
Based on days with total snow on the ground exceeding 12 inches, it was determined that winter 2021 was severe. Fortunately, the DNR’s outlook reported the fears seemed to exceed reality and the deer seemed to fare well. While deer numbers remained low in many locations, overall harvest in the U.P. was up a little bit last year and there is optimism that another minor increase will happen again this year, with the deer currently being observed this summer, according to the DNR.
To not sugar-coat anything, there will be places in the U.P. where deer densities remain low, and the DNR said hunting efforts in some of these locations will prove extremely challenging.
Mast production, especially acorns, seems down this year compared to last year. While last year showed good productions from oaks, the DNR reported this year’s drought, coupled with the recency of last year’s heavier crop, seems to be limiting production.
Some hunters expressed concern last year about recently expanded antlerless harvest opportunities throughout much of the southern U.P. and the potential impact on harvest. While the DNR only has one year of data available, it reported that it appears while antlerless harvest did increase in many units, it never increased more than one antlerless deer per square mile in any unit, with most units only increasing their antlerless harvest by about one antlerless deer for every 3 to 4 square miles.
The DNR also reported there was quite a bit of variability in how this regulation affected management units, but it doesn’t appear to have a limiting population-level effect that some had feared, given the early returns. The same regulation structure is in place for 2022.
As a reminder, for Deer Management Units 351 and 352, the DNR said hunters will need an access permit as well as an antlerless license to participate in firearm antlerless deer hunting in either of those units. Hunters pursuing antlerless deer in the extreme southern part of the U.P. can simply purchase antlerless licenses and go hunting, according to the DNR.
SOUTHERN LOWER PENINSULA
For this region, the DNR reported abundant deer throughout much of the region, with little yearly variation, which is what typically defines the deer population in lower Michigan.
For yet another year, the DNR reported winter 2021 didn’t seem to negatively impact deer in this region. The southern Lower Peninsula deer herd rarely experiences any overwinter mortality due to the abundance of summer food and the relatively mild winters, according to the DNR.
Summer 2022 saw drought-like conditions throughout much of June and July, but despite this weather, crops seem to have withstood the conditions and are in great shape, which means there will continue to be plentiful food for deer throughout the fall, the DNR’s outlook reported. One concern in the region, especially during summers with drought, is the potential experience of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, which is far more likely to show up in an impactful way under dry conditions, according to the DNR.
At the time of writing this report, no cases were identified, though the DNR said the state is entering the peak time when reports are most likely to come in. Deer numbers can vary depending on where you are in the region, but in many locations, numbers are plentiful and with time in the field, most hunters should have opportunities to be successful this year.
Antler growth seems to be fairly average across the region compared to previous years, so while there are some great bucks to be had, the DNR said if one doesn’t present itself while you are hunting, consider harvesting a doe this year and passing on younger bucks to try and help manage the herd. Your choices will pay off in the future, according to the DNR.
The DNR is continuing to prioritize surveillance for chronic wasting disease in the southern Lower Peninsula. If a hunter harvests a deer in a county where the DNR is conducting surveillance, please consider dropping off your deer’s head at one of the collection stations in the link embedded in the message you receive when you report your harvest.
OTHER THINGS TO CONSIDER
Mandatory reporting
Hunters who have viewed the 202e Hunting Digest or are in tune with the sport may have noticed the new regulation of mandatory harvest reporting for the 2022 season.
Earlier this year, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted a rule that deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, like a processor or taxidermist. Hunters also must continue to attach a paper kill tag to a harvested deer.
The kill tag should remain with the head if the head and body of the deer are separated. Anyone in possession of a deer after the harvest reporting timeframe expires should be able to present the confirmation number.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s deer harvest reporting FAQ webpage, the reason for adopting the mandatory harvest reporting for deer was due to a decline in response rates for the annual harvest surveys.
Since the 1950s, the DNR has used mail surveys that were sent to randomly selected hunters to estimate harvest. Estimates were accurate if the hunters responding to surveys were representative of all hunters.
This assumption generally is easier to make when most hunters in the sample respond to the survey. Unfortunately, the proportion of hunters returning mail surveys has declined from an average of more than 70% in the early 2000s to 33% in 2021, according to the DNR. Low response rates can lead to inaccurate estimates and because declining response rates are not likely to reverse, another approach to estimating harvest was needed, according to the DNR.
Harvest reporting falls under the following portion in the Wildlife Conservation Order: 3.103 Issuance of deer or elk kill tags; validation of deer or elk kill tag; unlawful acts. The potential penalty for failure to comply with harvest reporting is a 90-day misdemeanor, according to the DNR. The fines and costs for such a violation can range from $50 to $500.
While the regulation is written in the DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Order, where all Michigan deer regulations reside and allow conservation officers to enforce violations, this first year, the DNR is planning on emphasizing an educational approach to hunters rather than enforcement in most circumstances.
Stewart said the agency has wanted to go the way of mandatory reporting for some time because it will give the DNR faster data. He also said there is an opportunity to get more data in the future.
It, however, had to go through the NRC process before it could be implemented, according to Stewart. He also wanted to hammer home the idea there would be no enforcement this hunting season but more education over enforcement. He also said the idea wasn’t to penalize hunters with a misdemeanor, but because it’s in the wildlife conservation order, the minimum impact it could have was a misdemeanor.
Stewart also said Michigan is the last Midwestern state to move forward with mandatory reporting. He also said the 72-hour window for reporting is one of the longest when compared to other Midwestern states. Other deadlines are 24 hours or less. For example, Minnesota hunters who successfully harvest a deer must report it within 48 hours, while hunters in Wisconsin must report it by 5 p.m. the day after it’s recovered.
He also said in states where they have longer harvest reporting times, regardless if it is two weeks, a month or by the end of the season, compliance or efficiency of hunters reporting goes down dramatically.
So far, Stewart said it has been a mixed bag from hunters about liking the new reporting system and disliking it.
“We have heard from hunters who really like it, were able to report their harvest and track how the harvest was going in real-time,” he said. “Likewise, we have heard some negative comments as well. They don’t like the added complexity or the added inconvenience. Some say they won’t be hunting because of it.”
With the Liberty Hunt in the books, Stewart said 5,800 deer were reported which exceeded the DNR’s best estimates in terms of response from hunters. Even though there were hunters who were not supportive of the mandatory reporting, Stewart said the word is getting out and hunters are participating.
For example, Stewart said 7,500 was the estimated harvest during the Liberty Hunt, while in 2020 the number was closer to 10,000.
“Just looking at last year’s harvest (for the Liberty Hunt) and this year, we are probably off to a pretty good start of hunters picking up the new requirements and becoming accustomed to the new change.”
Baiting and feeding
The DNR also wants to remind hunters that baiting and feeding are banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula.
The only exception to this ban is during the recent Liberty and Independence hunts only. Also, hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements may use bait in areas where baiting is banned.
Disease surveillance and testing
The DNR said the new harvest reporting system should make it easier for hunters to understand if they are in a location where the agency is looking for volunteers to submit their deer for testing.
If a hunter is in one of the disease surveillance zones, they will see a message on the harvest report confirmation page asking them to submit their harvested deer head for testing, along with locations where they can submit their deer head or sample for testing.
Check stations will be focused in places where the DNR needs to gather physical samples for bovine tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease. This will allow the DNR to maximize its use of staff resources for disease surveillance purposes. Harvested animals must be reported using the online harvest reporting system.
CWD surveillance and testing
Support from hunters and landowners in this year’s CWD surveillance counties is needed to inform the state’s CWD surveillance plan. Early detection of the disease is an important part of the state’s management philosophy, according to the DNR.
In August, a sick-acting, 4-year-old doe was reported in Somerset Township of Hillsdale County, just across the border from Jackson County. This deer tested positive for CWD, and Hillsdale County became the state’s 11th county where the disease has been detected, though, given the proximity to CWD-positive deer previously identified in Jackson County, the DNR said the location is not surprising. The DNR will continue to conduct surveillance in Hillsdale County to help understand the extent of the disease.
Hunters who harvest a deer in one of the nine counties where CWD has previously been detected can submit deer heads for testing via a drop box or submit lymph nodes for testing to a U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for no charge. To get a free lymph node shipping kit, hunters can contact their local DNR office in Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties.
Testing in Isabella and Hillsdale counties, the state’s other two counties where CWD has been detected, is available to hunters at an area disease sample submission site.
Stewart said CWD has not been detected in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. He also said the northwest part of the Lower Peninsula is one part of the state where the DNR doesn’t have any disease priority monitoring. He said surveillance will likely be coming soon.
“I would anticipate getting into the next year and starting to expand our locations and getting into the Northern Lower Peninsula for CWD surveillance. What counties will look like I don’t know and won’t know until after the first of the year,” he said.
Testing for a fee
In the remainder of the state, if a hunter wants their deer heads tested for CWD, you may submit them to a participating USDA-approved lab at any time for testing. Hunters will be charged a fee to have their deer heads tested.
