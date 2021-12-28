When looking at crime in the area during the past 12 months, there is no doubt that drugs have continued to be a big issue but 2021 also was a violent year. Multiple murders occurred as well as the completion of due process of murders that occurred in 2020.
What follows is a roundup of the court cases and crimes that occurred in 2021 and the people who were alleged to have committed them or were convicted for their role in them.
For those waiting trial or court dates, the charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
ANGELEE NOEL ROSS
Angelee Noel Ross is alleged to have murdered 56-year-old William Joseph Johnson and killed his two dogs at his Wellston home either during the evening of March 16 or the early morning hours of March 17.
A March press release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police said Johnson sustained multiple “acts of violence” to his head and body, which were believed to have caused his death. Police also said Johnson’s dogs showed signs of significant trauma to their bodies caused by stab wounds. Johnson and Ross were previously in a dating relationship and police said they were still acquaintances.
In September, the Cadillac woman who had recently been found criminally responsible and competent to stand trial was arraigned on open murder and animal killing/torture charges in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court.
NICOLE VERANDA WAGNER
During the summer, Nicole Veranda Wagner pleaded no contest to an added count of involuntary manslaughter for her connection with an incident on June 9, 2020, at a residence on 90th Avenue near 19 Mile Road in Highland Township.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, charges of second-degree murder and homicide manslaughter were dismissed at her sentencing.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim at the Highland Township residence on June 9, 2020.
Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe, a 29-year-old Marion resident, was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life-saving measures were attempted by Osceola County deputies and Osceola County EMS.
In July, she was sentenced to two to 15 years in prison.
ALEX KEITH MESLER
Alex Keith Mesler was sentenced to 55 years to 90 years in prison with 452 days credit for his conviction to second-degree murder. Retired Judge William Fagerman also sentenced him as a habitual offender fourth offense.
Fagerman said during his September sentencing that sentences are to serve as punishment and to protect the public. In Mesler’s case, the only way that could happen is if he was locked up for the rest of his life.
On June 29, 2020, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Angela Admasian in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatened her with a weapon.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and Admasian was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29, 2020, and Admasian was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
ADAM PRICHARD BRIGGS
Michigan State Police were called Saturday, April 3 night to perform a welfare check at North Seven Mile Road home in West Branch Township. When troopers entered the home, they found Patricia Lynn Briggs, 62, died from a gunshot wound, Michigan State Police said. No one else was found in the home, according to police. Troopers developed a suspect — her son Adam Prichard Briggs, 30, of Lake City — and put out a broadcast alert, according to police.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, April 4, Cadillac Police spotted Adam Briggs’ vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. He fled and the police pursued him. During the pursuit, Adam Briggs fired shots at police officers. No officers or vehicles were struck. Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit and set up stop sticks on M-55 near M-66. Adam Briggs’ vehicle was stopped and he fled on foot, according to police.
The Michigan State Police Emergency Support team, MSP Canine and MSP Aviation were used to help locate the suspect. MSP Aviation located Adam Briggs shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, April 4 near a golf course, dead. MSP Emergency Support Team members arrived at the location and confirmed the 30-year-old was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
JUDY BOYER
In October, Clare County Deputies, Clare City Police officer and troopers from the Michigan State Police went to a residence on South Harrison Avenue south of Surrey for a report of a shooting that resulted in two people being injured. The two victims in the shooting have died and police said two additional individuals were found dead on the property.
The four victims included Henry Boyer, 85, his daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Oct. 21 the 54-year-old had been arrested without incident in Cadillac.
Law enforcement received a tip that Boyer was at one of the residences in the Cadillac area that she was known to frequent.
During her arraignment on Oct. 22 in Clare County’s 80th District Court, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis told Judge Joshua Farrell that Judy Boyer had a journal with the names of other people whom she wanted to kill.
In October, Ambrozaitis told the Cadillac News she could not go into detail about the journal entry and whether any of the names were of Wexford County residents.
DEMONT GLENN STORM
In December, Demont Glenn Storm, 19, of Traverse City, had his case bound over from 84th District Court to 28th Circuit Court on charges of open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2 in Hanover Township.
If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison, or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
Jayce Alexander Thompson, 19, of Mancelona was discovered to have been shot and life-saving efforts were made, however, police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm and it was reported he fled the area in a red van or sport utility-style vehicle.
Storm was apprehended in Grand Traverse County without incident when a motorist who saw the information about the shooting and description of the shooter saw a person walking along M-37 who matched the description.
ROGER ALLAN BROADSTONE
Roger Allan Broadstone was charged last February with five counts of attempted murder; one count of disarming police officer non-firearm; one count of attempted to disarm police officer firearm; four counts of police officer assault; resist or obstruct; one count of police officer assault, resist, or obstruct causing injury; one count of placing offensive substance with intent to injure; one count of arson preparation to burn a dwelling; one count of possession of ammunition by a felon; and one count of malicious destruction of police property for his connection with an incident on Jan. 20 in Arenac County.
In May, those charges were bound over to Arenac County’s 23rd Circuit Court.
On Jan. 20, troopers went to Broadstone’s Twining residence regarding his alleged connection to a credit card and computer fraud case in Roscommon County, according to a press release from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police. Broadstone refused to come out and speak with troopers and police said he spoke with them through an open window. Police said Broadstone informed them they would need a search warrant to come inside his home.
Troopers obtained a search warrant and made entry, according to the press release. Broadstone had barricaded himself inside his home and police said he resisted. After the troopers entered the home, police said they found Broadstone had set up a booby trap and made other preparations to harm the police.
ISAAC BRANT WILKINSON
In April, Isaac Brant Wilkinson was charged with first-degree child abuse, first-degree child abuse — committed in the presence of another child, torture, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his connection with an incident on April 19 in Evart.
At the time of his arraignment, the victim was a 3-year-old girl who Wilkinson was babysitting. He also said she was stabbed six times during the assault.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office previously reported at 4:14 p.m. on April 19, Meceola Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a stabbing at a residence on the 400 block of Pine Street in Evart. Deputies from the sheriff’s office immediately responded along with Osceola County EMS, according to police.
Once on scene, police said deputies located the 3-year-old girl who had suffered multiple life-threatening stab wounds. Police said she was transported to Grand Rapids to undergo surgery.
After an investigation by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Michigan State Police, Wilkinson was arrested and taken into custody.
Wilkinson also had forensic evaluations for criminal responsibility and competency.
MICHAEL WAYNE MITCHELL JR.
In the fall, Michael Wayne Mitchell Jr. was bound over to circuit court he was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. He originally was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation in 84th District Court.
In December, Mitchell Jr., 16, was in court recently after a motion was filed to have him released from a downstate juvenile facility and placed on a GPS tether. The motion, however, was denied and the $50,000 cash or surety bond that was set at his September arraignment was continued until posted.
During his September preliminary exam in district court, testimony revealed there was a second potential victim in the Sept. 3 incident. Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched around 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 3 to a report of a shooting. The incident allegedly occurred at a residence on East 14 1/4 Road near Mackinaw Trail in Cedar Creek Township just north of Manton.
Police reported the victim was getting a ride home during the early morning hours of Sept. 3 when he arrived at the residence. After he exited the vehicle to enter the dwelling, police said that is when another man came out of the home and shot the victim. That man is believed to be Mitchell Jr.
The driver of the vehicle who was dropping off the victim at the Cedar Creek Township home then grabbed the injured man and drove him to a residence in the City of Manton, police said. He then called 911.
It was discovered the driver of the truck was also in danger as it was alleged Mitchell Jr. pointed the gun at the man in close range and attempted to fire the weapon. It, however, failed to discharge.
ADAM JOHN ZAWACKI
In December, Adam John Zawacki was found guilty of three weapons charges including discharge from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm for his connection with an incident on May 26 in Cherry Grove Township. The jury, however, found Zawacki not guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm and brandishing a firearm in public.
Around 6:30 p.m. May 26, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Cadillac Police Department all converged on the location after reports of shots fired to Wexford County Central Dispatch. A May press release from the MSP said a 63-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, all from Cadillac, were fighting with a 32-year-old Cadillac man, later identified as Zawacki, over a 9mm handgun.
PINE RIVER FOOTBALL CANCELS REMAINDER OF SEASON FOR BULLYING, HAZING
In October, Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool confirmed his office had an open investigation into a hazing incident at Pine River High School. Cool said, however, moving forward his office and detectives will not have any involvement at this point with the investigation as it was being handled by detectives from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post.
It was announced in October the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying within the team.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said in a press release the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a larger problem.
Lukshaitis continued in the press release by saying that wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
“We are canceling football for the remainder of the season because integrity means more to us than winning or losing. Our pride is on the line,” he said. “We cannot allow young men to bully other young men through an abuse of position or power. Hazing and bullying have no place on a football or in a school district.”
The incident remains under investigation.
CAPS TEACHER RESIGNS AFTER ‘CONCERNING EMAIL’
A Cadillac High School teacher Aaron Whipple, who was on administrative leave and was potentially facing tenure charges, resigned from his position in February.
An emailed comment from the district in February stated a special board of education meeting scheduled was canceled. It also stated CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown accepted Whipple’s resignation. The investigation related to the potential tenure charges started after district leadership was made aware of a “concerning email” on Jan. 1 to a single student. As a result, Whipple was placed on administrative leave beginning Jan. 4, which was when students returned to class from the holiday break.
Brown would not discuss the district’s investigation. She did say, however, the district is required by the Children’s Internet Protection Act and the Protecting Children in the 21st Century Act to provide content filtering for students as a layer of cyber safety.
Law enforcement also was made aware and is currently investigating the situation. That investigation continues.
At this time, it is unknown if Whipple will face criminal charges, but Whipple will have this on his permanent record as stated in Revised School Code, Act 451 of 1976, and in particular Sec. 380.1230(b).
KYLE LEE NYBERG
In December, Kyle Lee Nyberg was found guilty of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older, for his connection with incidents occurring in 2012 until the beginning of 2018 in Manton. He also was found guilty of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring in 2012 until December 2016 in Manton.
The jury, however, did not find Nyberg guilty of a second count of first-degree CSC connected with the second case file.
With the convictions, Nyberg faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison for the first-degree CSC conviction. He also will be subject to mandatory lifetime monitoring on the sex offender’s registry and mandatory AIDS and STD testing.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the first-degree CSC conviction case and it will be determined by Judge William Fagerman at sentencing if he will be sentenced as a habitual offender.
Nyberg is facing similar charges in Grand Traverse County involving the same victims when he lived there.
ANDREW CHRISTIAN WERNETTE
In April, Andrew Christian Wernette of Reed City was sentenced to between three years and four months to 25 years in prison for guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and between three years and four months to 20 years in prison for a guilty plea to using a computer to commit a crime. He also was sentenced to between three years and four months and 10 years in prison for a guilty plea to aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity and between 8.5 months and seven years for a guilty plea to distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material.
He also was sentenced by Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy to between 8.5 months and four years for a guilty plea to larceny in a building and 5.5 months to two years in prison for guilty pleas to possession of morphine, possession of Oxycontin and maintaining a drug house.
Wernette pleaded guilty to the charges in February for his connection with an incident on June 30, 2014, in Richmond Township. Michigan Attorney Generals Office First Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division Donna Pendergast urged Hill-Kennedy to sentence Wernette with consecutive sentences as using a computer to commit a crime offense allowed for that type of sentencing.
While he didn’t directly come into contact with the children or perform any acts, Hill-Kennedy said just being a consumer of such materials doesn’t get you off the hook. He also said he brought shame to the sheriff’s office and for some residents may have brought trust issues.
Hill-Kennedy said what he did was serious but didn’t rise to the level of abusing or assaulting children or murder. For that reason, he said he was going to have all the sentences served concurrently.
A tip provided to authorities led to the execution of a search warrant, which allowed police to discover more than 100 images and videos of child sexually abusive material on Wernette’s computers and cell phone, according to the AG’s office. It also led authorities to the discovery of drugs that were illegally in Wernette’s possession.
Wernette used his position as a deputy in charge of the drug take-back program at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to procure various medications meant to be disposed of for his personal use, according to the AG’s office.
