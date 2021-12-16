CADILLAC — With 2021 nearing its end, it has been a wild year for lake levels on Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell.
Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon said the year started with below-normal precipitation beginning in January and that trend continued through April. Solomon said normal precipitation for those four months is an average of 9.28 inches, while the actual precipitation for that period in 2021 was only about half that much at 4.81 inches.
“This resulted in lake levels being at 1,289.61 feet on April 30, which is well above the winter court-ordered target level of 1,288.90 feet, but at the same time was well below the normal spring level,” Solomon said. “This left some property owners and area boaters concerned. Most of the winter snow accumulation had melted by the end of April and wetlands were relatively dry for that time of year.”
With the lack of precipitation, Solomon said it was obvious there would need to be a significant rainfall to bring the lakes to the spring target level of 1,290 feet. By the end of April, Solomon said the lakes were about 6 inches below the long-term mean value for that date. He also said the discharge gates on the dam had been closed on April 7, which was about 60 days earlier than usual.
By the beginning of May, it was clear additional rainfall was needed to support the summer target level for the two lakes of 1289.7 feet and Solomon said it happened. Average rainfall for the period of May through November was 24.19 inches, and in 2021 the lakes received 30.11 inches, a surplus of 5.92 inches, Solomon said.
Solomon said lake levels quickly rose to the spring target level and stayed there nearly all summer.
“The dam gates were opened in September to complete needed repairs that ensure the integrity of the dam structure, and to start the winter drawdown,” Solomon said. “Due to continuing precipitation, the lakes were still at 1289.51 feet at the end of November, which is 0.6 feet above the target winter level.”
Reviewing data for the past 30 years, Solomon said there were only four years that the lake did not exceed the Court Ordered target maximum of 1290 feet by the end of April. The lowest value during this period was 1289.93 feet or only 0.07 feet below the 1290 feet. Most years the spring level exceeds the 1290 feet target by up to 1.10 feet, with a mean value of 1291.10 feet.
THE BASICS
Many have heard of or seen Court Order 585 of 1967 by Judge William Peterson. It states that: the annual maximum level is set at 1,290 feet; the minimum winter level is 1,288.9 feet, and the summer minimum level is 1,289.7 feet.
Along with the basic court order, the judge gave additional information about the lake levels. Most of this information came from two studies done by the Department of Conservation in 1955 and 1967. These were the basis of the determination of the legal lake levels and important pieces into understanding why the levels were set as they were.
HOW THE LEVELS WERE SET
In Judge Peterson’s write-up entitled, “Opinion of the Court” it cites, ...“the engineering studies disclose that there are improvements adjoining the lakes which have annually suffered from flooding or the effects of the annual spring high. Some properties have been developed which are lower than the average of any year. The owners of such property have made their improvements at their peril with reference to an existing condition of the lakes and cannot now justifiably claim that the protection of their property warrants a reduction in levels which are disadvantageous to other owners and the public...”
The judge discussed the spring runoff that raises lake levels and evaporation exceeding summer rainfall that causes lake level reductions. He added the average summer loss is approximately 1 foot and in the wettest of summer seasons, as low as .4 feet. In the driest seasons, the reduction was as much as 1.6 feet.
Peterson said the purpose of the setting of lake levels was to “attempt to stabilize” the lakes as much as possible while taking into consideration the natural phenomena.
Peterson also cited that the annual high level of the lake has generally been more than 1,290 feet above mean sea level. He added that continued maintenance of a level of 1,290 or higher would have an adverse effect on septic tanks surrounding the lake, basements and other improvements and increases erosion of shoreline by ice or wave action.
The judge also cited that the annual low has generally been below 1,289 feet below sea level. He added that a low is desirable as the winter approaches from the standpoint of minimizing ice erosion and as a means of preparing for spring runoff which will follow. A low level in the spring can leave the lake vulnerable to further reduction by the summer evaporation and a continued low has an adverse effect on the lake, not only from the standpoint of recreation use but also because of increased marine growth.
As a result, the lake levels were set and Peterson said:
“It will be the order of the Court that a lake level be established providing for an annual maximum of 1,290 feet above sea level. It further recognized that in many years it will not be possible to prevent a temporary rise above this level any more than it has been possible to prevent it in the past. A minimum 1,288.9 designated as the winter level is established with the lake to be reduced during the fall with the end in view of reaching said minimum by December 15th of each year.”
Peterson continued by saying, “The Department has recommended a summer level of 1,289.4 above sea level. Its engineer, H. J. Hanes indicated, however, that it would be possible to start the summer at a higher level of 1,289.7 without the necessity of a higher spring maximum and the level will, therefore, be established for a summer maximum of 1,289.7. It is recognized that summer evaporation will unavoidably cause the lake to fall below this level at the end of summer in any event, but it is deemed desirable, following the hearing and taking into consideration all pertinent interests, not to commence the summer at a level below 1,289.7”
CONTINUED CHANGES
Solomon said much has changed since the court order set the winter and summer target levels for the two lakes on Sept. 11, 1967. Most of the small cabins that bordered the lakes in 1967 have been replaced by much larger year-round homes with garages and significantly more impervious surfaces, Solomon said. This results in less area for precipitation to soak into the ground and more stormwater runoff entering the lake, according to Solomon.
“Storms have become more frequent and often more intense also resulting in more runoff to the lake. Even with the changes in levels of development and storm events, the operation of the dam allows the lakes to be kept at levels close to those cited in the court order,” Solomon said. “Water levels below the summer levels will continue to occur when we have dry conditions, but this is to be expected.”
Solomon said the lake levels experienced in 2021 serve as a reminder that ultimately the lake levels are driven for the most part by rain events. If there is typical rainfall throughout the year, he said lake levels will be what we have come to expect.
Increased summer rainfall will result in levels that help to support summer recreation activities, while Solomon said dry periods will result in lower levels and may put a damper on water-based recreation.
Solomon went on to say that the lakes are fortunate to have three significant streams feeding Lake Mitchell plus several smaller creeks to help maintain levels and offset evaporation from the lakes’ surface.
