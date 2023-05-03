CADILLAC — Cadillac lodging properties reported more rooms sold in the 2022-2023 season than in any season previously, according to data revealed recently by the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau.
CAVB Executive Director Kathy Morin spoke about the area’s success during a Tourism Celebration event held Tuesday at the Willow Market and Meats Greenhouse in Cadillac.
According to their numbers, which are reported by 16 lodging properties in Cadillac, surrounding townships, and the Caberfae area, an estimated 108,000 rooms were sold during the last fiscal year, which began on May 1, 2022 and ended on April 30, 2023.
That’s about 3,000 more rooms than the next highest year, which was 2021-2022, and far surpasses numbers reported prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also during the presentation, Morin explained how the visitors bureau operates and highlighted some of the projects it’s currently spearheading.
The visitors bureau is funded by 5% assessments on lodging rooms located within the assessment district. The visitor pays the 5% assessment, along with the 6% Michigan sales tax when they stay overnight in one of the area lodging properties. There are about 625 lodging units in the district, including cabins, hotel rooms, condos and one voluntary assessment paid by a short-term rental management company.
Record-breaking visitor occupancy last fiscal year generated record-breaking revenue for the visitors bureau.
The mission of the organization is to promote visitor-based opportunities in and around Cadillac, extending as far away as Wellston, Merritt, Buckley and LeRoy.
The visitors bureau promotes a number of events in the area, including the following: the Upbeat Cadillac Music Series, Thursday Night Market, Cadillac Area Farmers Market, Cadillac Freedom Festival, Cadillac Craft Beer Festival, Fatty Caddy Race, Bear Claw Epic Race, Cadillac Festival of the Arts, Harrietta Blueberry Festival, Mesick Blessing of the Jeeps, Mesick Mushroom Festival, and the Mitchell Street Market, to name a few.
The visitors bureau also attends trade shows annually to engage with thousands of attendees, to distribute materials and generate leads.
Last year, the visitors bureau also engaged with local partners to develop several destination development initiatives, including wayfinding/signage, tourism kiosks, the downtown Social District, trail development, the Pure Michigan Trail Town designation and more.
Grants of varying sizes were awarded to visitors bureau projects last year, including the regional ORV program, which is an effort to plot a scenic ride throughout the region, connecting existing trails, businesses and points of interest.
The visitors bureau also supports its seasonal marketing campaigns with printed materials, blogs, content development, photos and videos, email newsletters, digital advertisements, social media posts, public relations and “influencer” marketing.
In addition, the visitors bureau mascot, Caddy Bear, regularly makes appearances during community events.
Moving forward, visitors bureau staff are excited to continue working on the ORV trail initiative, a complete overhaul of their website, and the creation of a possible “mobile visitors center.”
Also on Tuesday, the visitors bureau handed out awards for local businesses and individuals that are making a contribution to recreation and hospitality in the region. Pine River Paddle Sports and Pete Finch from Coyote Crossing Resort received recreation honors, while Jason Towers from Willow Market and Meats received hospitality honors.
Others in attendance Tuesday included a number of local business owners, community leaders and city of Cadillac officials.
In her final remarks of the evening, Morin said the people in the room reminded her of messages one sometimes sees on social media and elsewhere that “someone” should do something to enhance the community and make it a place that other people want to visit.
“We are, in this room, are those someones,” Morin said.
