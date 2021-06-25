2022 budget process started at Wexford Co. Finance Committee

CADILLAC — It appears Wexford County’s 2022 budget will be ready and likely approved before Halloween.
The Wexford County Finance Committee voted to approve the proposed budget calendar, according to Administrator Janet Koch.
“There were no changes (to the draft budget calendar) from what was in the agenda packet,‘ Koch said.
While the finance committee discussed the proposed budget calendar on Wednesday, it is not scheduled for adoption by the full board until July 7. If the full board decides to approve the budget calendar next month, the budget process is not scheduled to start until the mid-point of July. The first phase will include all county departments/offices getting budget target information and blank budget worksheets. By July 31, county departments/offices will submit completed budget requests, according to the proposed budget calendar.
From Aug. 1 through Aug. 20, Koch will work with departments and elected officials regarding budget requests. During that time, the proposed budget calendar states the commissioners also will receive updates regarding the process.
By the end of August, the finance committee is slated to have a copy of the proposed and requested budget. The commissioners also will determine which department heads they want to have present their budgets at a subsequent meeting. During September, the finance committee is supposed to hear from those selected department heads, review revised budgets and reach a consensus regarding any additional revisions.
The committee is then supposed to forward the proposed budget to the full board of commissioners.
Once at the board of commissioners level, hearings will be held on unresolved appeals regarding the budget from department heads, and then the document will be drafted and presented to the board. In early October, the board is supposed to have the budget presented to them by Koch. A public hearing notice will be posted on Oct. 9, with the board scheduled to hold the public hearing and adopt the new budget by Oct. 20.
“We haven’t seen a significant loss of revenues due to COVID, but there are still a lot of questions,‘ Koch said.
