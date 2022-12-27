CADILLAC — As 2022 comes to a close the Cadillac News is taking a look back at what happened during the year.
Last year murder, robbery, suspicious deaths and more were all part of what local law enforcement had to deal with.
What follows is a roundup of the court cases and crimes that occurred in 2022 and the people who were alleged to have committed them or were convicted for their role in them.
For those waiting for trial or court dates, the charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
BALDWIN SHOOTING
On Oct. 17, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office started its investigation into a suspicious death that ultimately led to a Baldwin man facing a charge of open murder.
According to an October Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Harvard Street in Webber Township for a report of shots fired. Deputies were advised that a male subject was injured.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 21-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The male subject was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was later identified as Dylan Daniel, 21, of Baldwin.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper charged Danny Kehm McCarty on Oct. 20with open murder, felony firearm and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. McCarty, however, was arrested on the day of the shooting on unrelated charges and lodged in the Lake County Jail.
This case remains unresolved.
HARING TOWNSHIP SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Earlier this month, the Wexford County Sheriff’s office started the investigation into a suspicious death in Haring Township.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to police. The sheriff’s office release also said the cause of death was unknown, pending the results of an autopsy. The victim’s body was transported to Big Rapids for an autopsy.
Police said detectives were investigating the woman’s death, which was deemed a suspicious death after the body was recovered on Dec. 14. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, of Missaukee County.
The day after Clark’s body was found, police said a presence was maintained at the Haring Township residence throughout the night of Dec. 14 and into the morning of Dec. 15. Police said that maintained presence was the result of waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back inside the home. Two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy on Dec. 15.
A man who lives in the neighborhood where Clark’s body was recovered told the Cadillac News on Dec. 14 he noticed a Mobile Medical Response ambulance arrive in the area sometime before noon on Dec. 14 and it remained in the neighborhood the rest of the day.
No one has been charged in this case. The investigation continues and police are awaiting the results of the toxicology report. Until that report is available, a cause of death cannot be determined.
LUTHER BANK ROBBERY
The Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther was once again the target of a robbery in 2022.
The robbery took place around 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 22, when two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents.
Before reopening, a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb was placed.
On Nov. 8, James Paul Phipps pleaded guilty to bank robbery in the Lake County Trial Court.
Timothy Shane Fullerton and Phipps were both initially charged with bank robbery and the false threat of bomb or terrorism. Fullerton waived his preliminary hearing and was arraigned in circuit court. A resolution to his case has yet to occur, but it should sometime in 2023.
SUSPICIOUS FIRE INVESTIGATION
A July fire that destroyed a Tustin home is still unresolved despite police deeming it suspicious.
Several fire departments and police agencies were investigating a suspicious fire on 19 Mile Road in Burdell Township into the evening of July 28 after the initial call came out earlier that day. The scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m. on July 28.
The first call for the fire came in at 12:10 p.m. on July 28, and in a matter of an hour the home and garage at the residence had burned down. While there was not much that could be said on the day of the fire, police did disclose it was deemed suspicious.
In addition to the Michigan State Police assisting the sheriff’s office, on the day of the fire, a K-9 unit was on the scene searching the rubble.
In addition to the house and garage burning down, roughly six trees were burned, as well as nearby grass. No other homes were damaged as a result of the fire.
BUCKLEY AREA MURDER TRIAL, SENTENCING
Jayce Thompson, 19, of Mancelona was killed in the early morning of Oct. 2, 2021, during a bonfire party in Hanover Township of Wexford County. Before that night, Thompson and Demont Glenn Storm had a previous altercation that caused Storm to be hospitalized.
Testimony during the four-day October trial showed Storm was not familiar with the people or where the gathering was held, but attended the bonfire party on Oct. 1-2, 2021, to meet a woman he had been talking to online. During this roughly month-long online interaction, testimony showed Storm sent the woman pictures and videos using guns, including the possible murder weapon.
Eventually, the night the shooting happened, testimony and evidence showed Storm started talking to one of Thompson’s friends who hosted the previous party where the 20-year-old man and the victim first fought. While they struggled to figure out how they knew each other, testimony showed the two eventually put the pieces together. That is when Thompson’s friend, Cameron Wayne, went to find him.
Testimony showed a verbal confrontation between Storm and Thompson occurred and eventually, the 20-year-old Traverse City man went to another area of the Oct. 1-2, 2021 bonfire party. After the confrontation, testimony showed Storm was staring at Thompson from the other side of the fire and they eventually had a stare-down.
Another verbal confrontation occurred, but this time it became physical. Testimony showed a shoving match ensued and after Storm and Thompson had fallen to the ground, Storm got up, drew his gun and shot at Thompson.
Testimony showed he shot six times, but the prosecution and defense differed on whether Storm shot at Thompson or if he shot in the air. Regardless, a single bullet hit Thompson and it proved to be fatal.
The bullet removed from Thompson’s body and a bullet fragment found near Thompson’s body also was matched to the Ruger 380, according to testimony.
Testimony claimed Storm was afraid for his life and he pulled out the gun, not to kill someone, but in self-defense.
After the jury trial ended with convictions of felony firearms, carrying a concealed weapon and voluntary manslaughter, he was sentenced in December.
As for Storm’s sentence, Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore sentenced him to two years in prison for the felony firearms conviction with 433 days credit and 16 months to five years in prison with 433 days credit for the carrying a concealed weapon conviction. Those two sentences were to be served concurrently.
He then was sentenced to at least 70 months and up to 15 years in prison with no days credit for the voluntary manslaughter conviction. That sentence, however, was to be served consecutively to the other two sentences. He also was ordered to pay $334 in fines.
WHERE’S THE FOOD?
A Marion woman faced assault charges for her part in an October incident with a strange alleged motive.
Dezurae McKenzie Shaw of Marion faced charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to maim and assault with a dangerous weapon for her connection with an incident on Oct. 16 in Middle Branch Township during her October arraignment in Osceola County’s 77th District Court. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentences by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Shaw faces up to a life sentence on the assault with intent to murder offense and up to 20 years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000 on the assault with intent to maim. For the felonious assault offense, if convicted, she faces up to eight years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire and Rescue to 15 Mile Road in Middle Branch Township for a report of the 49-year-old having a large laceration to his neck, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. Police said it was reported a female at a neighboring residence on 50th Avenue assaulted the man with a box cutter.
After the investigation, police said a 49-year-old male suffered seven stab wounds to the face, tongue, neck and arms. The man was transported to a local hospital by Osceola County EMS for treatment and police said despite his numerous wounds his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. Police said he was later released overnight from the hospital.
Shaw had been living in a pole barn and surrendered without incident to deputies. Police said a small folding knife found on Shaw was later determined to be the weapon used to assault the male victim. This was confirmed by surveillance video recovered during the investigation, which police said showed Shaw repeatedly attacking the male victim.
Police said the motive for the attack was said to be regarding the male not purchasing food for Shaw. Police also said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.
Shaw was taken into custody and police said she was lodged in the Osceola County Jail for the Oct. 16 incident and an unrelated warrant.
