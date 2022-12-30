CADILLAC — This year, Cadillac Area Public Schools started the final phase of its bond construction project, but it won’t be finished until 2024.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023.
Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
With the biggest part of the project now underway, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said at the time of the groundbreaking community members will see a lot of changes over the next few years. She said the junior-senior high complex is the hub of the district and community. It is a 250,000 square foot building built originally in 1957.
Before the start of the high school construction, the district spent about two years planning and analyzing designs that would meet the needs of a 21st-Century high school that serves about 900 students. It became clear quickly that renovating the existing two-story junior high wing to accommodate 30 high school classrooms would be cost-prohibitive. As a result, the new addition was the route the district decided to take.
When Cadillac High School students return to class from holiday break, they will notice a few changes.
The corridor that connects the old junior high and high school and provides the student entrance from the bus loop has been enclosed. That enclosure is due to the demolition work on the auditorium. Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said in addition to the demolition of the auditorium, demo work also was started on the auditorium bathrooms.
She also said the axillary gym locker rooms have had demo work started and on the axillary gym mezzanine where the weight room was located. The art, band and locker rooms in the old junior high area and the administrative offices for the new main entrance of the high school also are almost done, according to Brown.
What this all means is the transition from crews doing mostly exterior work has given way to more interior work as winter’s grip takes hold around the region.
“They have temporary heat in the new addition, so they can work on the interior of the new addition that has been tented. They are finishing masonry work inside and they have pulled the electrical wire for the first floor and HVAC is in place for the first floor,” she said. “The second floor needs the interior walls completed but they are roughed in for plumbing, mechanical and electrical.”
Brown also said roof framing is almost complete and, while not part of the bond project, the current entrance for the high school has been replaced with safety grant funds.
Other work that has been completed includes windows installation for the cafeteria and administrative offices and the old junior high kitchen that will serve as the new high school kitchen is ready for equipment and flooring installation. Brown said the current high school cafeteria will be used for preparing food to be served at remote sites such as the Viking Learning Center, innovation high school, head start classrooms and Baker College.
As for work occurring during the next month, Brown said that will include getting things under the roof and tented for the new addition so crews can continue working inside. She said it is anticipated that will occur by the end of January. She also said everything is still on schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.