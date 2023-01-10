CADILLAC — The double-whammy effects of inflation and workforce shortages took the wind out of the sails of a number of commercial projects last year but developers are hopeful the tide has begun to turn.
The Cadillac News reached out to representatives of several major ongoing developments in the area to get an idea what could be store in the coming year.
Cadillac Junction
The 142-acre mixed-use development located on M-55 near the U.S. 131 highway interchange east of the city took about a decade to get off the ground due to a series of legal challenges brought by neighboring townships.
By the beginning of 2020, it appeared though those challenges had been resolved and developers were ready to begin filling the development with retail stores, a residential complex, a hotel and other businesses. Currently, the development is home to a J and H gas station, Tim Hortons Café and Bake Shop, and another empty retail building.
When COVID-19 reached the U.S., however, progress on the development came to a halt.
“When the pandemic hit ... everyone hit the pause button,” developer Jim VanderLaan previously told the Cadillac News. “It’s not just yellow light, it’s a red light.”
To market the site, the development team subsequently contracted with NAI Wisinski of West Michigan — a commercial real estate company headquartered in Grand Rapids.
Rod Alderink, associate broker with NAI Wisinski, told the Cadillac News on Monday it’s possible that 2023 could see the first new development at the site in several years.
Alderink said they’ve been in talks recently with a number of companies interested in Cadillac Junction and while they weren’t ready to reveal specifics just yet, he did say that representatives of big box retail stores, food service businesses, and those in the hospitality industry have been included in those conversations.
While finding workers continues to be a major challenge for those looking to open new businesses, Alderink said confidence in the retail sector was bolstered significantly following an extremely successful holiday season.
“Things seem to be turning a corner there,” Alderink said. “We’re excited to see what will come to fruition in the future.”
In addition, Alderink said they’ve been in talks with a handful of parties interested in opening up shop in the existing building across from the J and H Oil gas station; the building features two drive-thru lanes for any number of uses, including food service, banking and others.
Alderink said the larger Cadillac Junction site also holds promise for a variety of non-retail mixed-uses, including in the health care industry, financial sector and general office-space-type applications.
Alderink said one of the big strengths of Cadillac Junction is that the parcels are “plug and play,” meaning they’ve already been graded, hooked up to utilities, streets and other infrastructure, which is a major cost-reduction for prospective developers.
While it’s difficult to say if a new business will open its doors in Cadillac Junction in 2023, Alderink said chances are decent that one or more of the developers they’ve been talking to will commit this year. After that happens, the business could potentially be built and ready for customers within a year.
Cadillac Lofts
After experiencing some setbacks last year, the developers of Cadillac Lofts plan to proceed with the second phase of the project in 2023.
Crews in spring of 2022 demolished the old G and D Pizza and Party Store, but since that time, no work has been done at the site.
Michigan Community Capital Director of Marketing Abbey Wilson told the Cadillac News last summer that “increased construction costs” had impacted the start of the second phase but recently, Wilson indicated that they were back on track.
“We anticipate performing soil remediation and site grading later this spring,” Wilson wrote in an email to the Cadillac News.
Currently, the four-story Cadillac Lofts building is home to three stories of residential tenants and three businesses on the bottom floor — Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, Papa John’s pizzeria and Benny’s Froyo and Mo frozen yogurt shop. Vickery Financial is in the process of moving into the fourth commercial space.
As part of the second phase of the project, Michigan Community Capital plans to build a second L-shaped building at the site to match the building already constructed there.
The first phase, which included the demolition of the old Olson’s grocery store and Emmington Insurance building, removal of the clocktower (which has been incorporated into the White Pine Trail trailhead expansion project) and construction of the first four-story building, started in early 2019 and was finished by summer of 2020.
Petco
Last August, work started on a construction project in the Harbor Freight and Home Depot parking lot in Haring Township.
Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green confirmed that Petco was the business building at the site but that was all he knew about the project other than he approved the site plans.
The Cadillac News last week reached out to Petco and a representative responded, saying they did not have any news to share on the building being constructed in Haring Township. They added, however, that more details about the project likely would be released in the coming months.
Petco was found in 1965 and currently operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics.
Cadillac Brewing Company
Courtney Murphy and her team are anxious to transform the former Long Road Distillers location at 412 Mitchell St. into the Cadillac Brewing Company.
“Everybody is ready,” Murphy said last month. “But we’ve had a few holdups. We were expecting to be open before December. Obviously, that’s not going to happen.”
Murphy said they have all the materials and equipment they need to get started but were still waiting for a brewing permit to be approved by the federal government, and a manufacturing license to be approved by the state of Michigan.
After the permit and license are approved, Murphy said all they need is approval from the health department to serve food, and they’ll be ready to go.
“We’ll be up and running shortly after that ... hopefully in January,” Murphy said. “It doesn’t take that much time at all (to get everything ready).”
Courtney and her parents, Kevin and Deanna, purchased the Long Road Distillers building in late summer, within a day of the property being listed for sale online. The Murphys also own and operate the Reed City Brewing Company in Osceola County.
Michigan Potash
The Michigan Strategic Fund Board in September 2022 approved a financing resolution related to the construction of a major potash and salt production facility in Osceola County.
According to a memorandum provided to the Cadillac News by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, MEDC staff found that the Michigan Potash Company project “meets the requirements for an Inducement Resolution in the amount of $225,000,000.”
The memorandum also states that Citigroup Global Markets Inc. has indicated an interest in supporting the $225 million bond as an underwriter.
“We’re grateful for the support from the State of Michigan, which is accelerating this project forward to break our country’s dependence on foreign potash while bringing family-wage jobs to Osceola County, ” said Aric Glasser, chief sustainability officer with Michigan Potash, in a statement to the Cadillac News.
The Cadillac News asked Glasser if it was possible facility construction could begin in 2023 but did not hear back by press time.
Construction of the facility is planned on 100 acres of land near Chippewa Lake in southern Osceola County.
Glasser has said that based on their expertise in the industry, as well as a third party analysis, they’ve determined that the potash in Evart Township is coming from the “highest grade ore on the planet,” with enough in the ground to sustain plant operations for the next 150 years.
During the building process, which is expected to take three years, Michigan Potash has stated that 300 union construction jobs will be created and over the course of the next three years, the company plans to hire 129 employees at an average wage of $29 an hour.
Speed’s Uptown Lofts
Late in 2021, Lee Richards and Ryan Cicchelli announced their plan to transform the former Speed’s Automotive building and adjacent property in Cadillac into a residential/commercial enterprise called Speed’s Uptown Lofts.
This redevelopment plan, which Richards estimated would cost around $3 million to complete, was given the green light by Cadillac City Council, which also approved a number of tax incentives to help make the project economically feasible.
Richards said they’ve also obtained a “letter of interest” from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which has committed to supporting the project through grants and other sources of funding.
Their original plan was to build 14 apartments within the existing structure, which would make up about 9,000 square feet. With the remaining 5,000 square feet of the bottom floor, they planned to develop a commercial space for a restaurant — Leonardo’s Italian Cuisine — and a cigar lounge.
During 2022, however, Richards said construction and material costs rose significantly.
“The project is definitely delayed,” Richards said last summer. “But so far, the project is still on.”
On Monday, Richards told the Cadillac News that the project was still on hold, although MEDC did extend its financial support until spring.
Lee said they’re looking at the possibility of making adjustments to bring costs down to manageable levels, such as downsizing the scope of the commercial aspect of the business and adding more apartments. He added, however, that they haven’t yet decided on anything.
