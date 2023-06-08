The “Three Free” weekend is happening June 10 and June 11, and once again Michigan and the Department of Natural Resources are inviting everyone to come and enjoy the great outdoors.
This Saturday and Sunday, Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks, boating access sites and other outdoor locations free of charge. Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends each take place on back-to-back days twice a year, but the “Three Free” Weekend happens only in June.
This year, however, the DNR is stressing safety as conditions are dry throughout the state and fire danger is either very high or extreme in nearly the entire Upper and Lower Peninsulas.
Wednesday morning the DNR held a virtual press conference regarding the extended extreme level of fire danger, unprecedented weather conditions and recent wildfires the state has been experiencing. The DNR’s Incident Management Team Plans Section Chief Dan Heckman and Wildfire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers both spoke during the roughly 30-minute virtual press conference.
The focus of their comments relayed what many already know, things are really dry and 2023 is shaping up to be one of the driest fire seasons occurring during the past 50 years.
Heckman spoke about how the DNR assesses the severity of fire weather and fuel conditions, recent fire weather and fuel conditions, compared what is happening in 2023 to data compiled over the past 48 years and the extent of fire danger factors around the Great Lakes.
He started by discussing what the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index is and why the state uses that as its standard for rating potential fire danger.
The Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index System consists of six components that account for the effects of fuel moisture and weather conditions on fire behavior.
The first three components are fuel moisture codes, which are numeric ratings of the moisture content of the forest floor and other dead organic matter. Their values rise as the moisture content decreases. There is one fuel moisture code for each of the three layers of fuel: litter and other fine fuels; loosely compacted organic layers of moderate depth; and deep, compact organic layers.
The remaining three components are fire behavior indices, which represent the rate of fire spread, the fuel available for combustion, and the frontal fire intensity; these three values rise as the fire danger increases.
In a nutshell, Heckman said Michigan doesn’t see fire weather conditions and fire danger this high for this long in such a large area. He also said fire danger has been dominated in May and June by either very high or extreme conditions.
“Rain is the big story of what we are lacking,” Heckman said.
Rogers said so far the DNR has taken suppression action on 193 wildfires and they have responded to nearly that many before either the call being rescinded or another fire department putting it out. Of the 193 wildfires, Rogers said more than 3,000 acres have burned.
Rogers said even if rain does come soon, that won’t mean that fire danger won’t be an issue or that open burning permits will be allowed. Regardless, Rogers said people should check to see if burn permits are being issued, which currently are not.
“The biggest thing now is to avoid burning. There is no reason to burn yard waste right now,” he said.
It isn’t just Michigan, however, that is dealing with these issues. Our neighbors to the north also have had issues with wildfires during the past few weeks.
Smoke from Canada’s wildfires has been moving into the United States since last month. The most recent fires near Quebec have been burning for at least several days.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are likely, and that the smoke will linger for a few days in northern states. On Wednesday, the smell of wood burning was noticeable in Cadillac.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Cadillac Service Center Fire Officer Bret Baker said the conditions remind him of things out west. That includes the drift smoke making things hazy and causing air quality to be affected.
With rain in the forecast, Baker said he is cautiously optimistic that there will be some relief from how dry it is. While optimistic, if the rain that has been forecasted to fall isn’t significant, it will only help to repel these extreme conditions for a few days before they return.
He said these conditions have fire departments seeking out any smoke they see even if it ends up being nothing.
“Everyone can smell it and see how dry it is. There was smoke in the air in Lake City and the fire departments were chasing it,” he said. “Eventually, they determined it was drift smoke from Canada and I agreed. The Grayling fire isn’t putting up much smoke anymore.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Sullivan said during the last week reports of the smell of smoke have been coming into the Gaylord office periodically. With no current wildfires occurring locally Wednesday afternoon, Sullivan said it was likely due to the Canadian fires.
On Tuesday, the DNR also reported fire crews continued putting out hot spots within the Wilderness Trail Fire burn area near Grayling as local roads reopened. The fire, estimated at 2,418 acres in size, was considered 100% contained. That said, the DNR is asking people to stay away from the area in Crawford County’s Grayling Township to give fire crews space to finish their work.
The fire started about 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake, escaping from a campfire on private property. The fire quickly burned in a southwest direction through jack pine, mixed pine and oak in hilly, sandy terrain. The fire caused the evacuation of about 300 people until around 11 p.m. Saturday and closed I-75 in both directions Saturday afternoon and evening.
On Memorial Day weekend a different escaped campfire caused 136 acres of forest land to burn near Manton as part of the Fife Lake Outlet Fire. The fire started along County Line Road or 2 Road just east of U.S. 131. The fire was able to spread from the campfire and was fueled by dry grass, dry leaves and needles on the ground. It burned through jack pine, red pine and oak trees.
With dry conditions continuing fire danger is expected to remain high, but Sullivan said there is a chance for some respite this weekend. While there are still questions about how much rain will fall, Sullivan said there is a pretty good chance for rain beginning Sunday and continuing into early next week.
Whether or not that will be enough to lower the current fire danger remains to be seen but Sullivan said it will likely take more than an inch of rain to have much of an impact.
“I don’t know exactly how much we need (to lower the fire danger), but we need inches as opposed to a quarter-inch or less. We need a decent amount and more than an inch,” he said. “We haven’t had much rain in the last month and we usually average a few inches a month. We would need an inch or more to have much of an impact.”
The Associated Press contributed to his report.
