CADILLAC — Northern Michigan has experienced an abnormally high number of wildfires this year and forecasters say persistent drought conditions could lead to even more in the coming months.
The 225-acre fire that’s still burning in northwestern Wexford County is just the latest in a string of large blazes that have sparked in the Cadillac area and throughout the region.
Locally, the first large fire occurred in mid-April, when 80 acres were destroyed, along with two structures, in Lake County’s Sauble Township. Investigators determined that the fire started from ashes that exited a burn barrel that then started ground debris on fire.
Then, over Memorial Day weekend, an escaped campfire caused 136 acres of forest land to burn near Manton. This event was dubbed the Fife Lake Outlet Fire.
Numerous smaller fires also have occurred throughout the area, including one on June 24 that burned eight acres near Manton.
The largest wildfire to occur so far this year burned 2,418 acres near Grayling. This fire was believed to have been started by embers that escaped from a campfire on private property.
Also this year, the Cadillac area experienced some of the worst air quality conditions in recent memory, when particulate matter produced by massive Canadian wildfires wafted over Michigan at the end of June.
DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher said around 260 wildfires have formed in the Lower Peninsula this year, including four over 100 acres in size. Typically, Vasher said they’ll see only one wildfire of this size per year.
Drought conditions have made this area particularly prone to wildfires, in part because of how little moisture is in the soil.
When conditions are this dry, Vasher said fire smolders under the surface for days and weeks at a time. Vasher said it’s possible for a lightning strike to send heat underground that eventually causes a wildfire days later when it returns to the surface.
While nature is responsible for some fires, Vasher said about 90% are caused by human activities such as leaving a campfire unattended and burning debris.
The typical fire season starts April 1 and ends June 1 but due to how dry things currently are, Vasher said the threat is expected to stick around through the remainder of summer.
“They’re thinking Michigan is going to be pretty busy this year,” Vasher said about the extended fire forecast. “This year, it just hasn’t quit. We haven’t had any shutdown period.”
Accuweather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said Cadillac has been in a severe drought since the first week of July. Before that, the area entered moderate drought stage around the first week of June.
“The outlook (for the rest of summer) isn’t particularly optimistic,” said Sojda, who added that while there will be opportunities for isolated thunderstorms, these won’t be the type of widespread, sustained rains needed to bring the area out of the drought.
The likelihood at this time is for drought conditions and wildfire danger to gradually worsen over the next several weeks.
So far this year, Vasher said 3,200 acres of forest have burned in the Lower Peninsula.
Larry Czelusta, certified forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska conservation districts, said forests do a very good job adapting to wildfires, which in some respects are actually helpful for increasing tree diversity.
For instance, some trees such as aspen and jack pine actually benefit from wildfire (the jack pine even reproduces with the aid of fire, which creates temperatures necessary to open its cones to drop seeds).
Another species that benefits is white oak. Without wildfires periodically clearing the forest, Czelusta said white oak, which are resilient to fire, tend to be replaced by maple, which aren’t as resilient.
Fires also are good for prairie grasses because they help to create a thicker root system underground, and also add nutrients to the soil.
In some places where there aren’t many people living in the forest, such as Canada, Czelusta said the policy is to let fires burn a lot longer and spread over a wider area. The reason Canadian wildfires grow as large as they do and send smoke all the way to Michigan is because firefighters will let them burn until they reach several thousand acres, Czulesta said.
In this area, that’s not a realistic approach due to the number of people and houses in the woods. A faster response is necessary to save lives and property.
That doesn’t negate the value of wildfires, however, which is why the DNR occasionally supervises prescribed burns but these are increasingly hard to perform safely due to the density of human activity in area forests.
An effective prescribed burn has to be hot but not fast moving, meaning that a number of parameters have to be met in order to minimize the danger of one spreading out of control.
In July 1981, the U.S. Forest Service lost control of a prescribed burn at Mack Lake, in the Huron Manistee National Forest, which ended up laying waste to 25,000 acres, destroying 44 homes and killing a fire technician.
