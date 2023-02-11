LANSING — An Osceola County village was one of 21 Michigan communities picked to share $14.2 million in Michigan Spark Grants for outdoor recreation projects.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources received more than 460 applications for the dedicated American Rescue Plan Act funding. The village of Hersey was one of the nearly two dozen communities chosen and will receive $1 million for use of upgrading a shared-use pathway.
Michigan Spark Grants, administered by the DNR, offers the chance to reach people in communities whose economic opportunities and public health were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This re-imagined approach activates historic support for projects that provide safe, accessible public recreation facilities and spaces to improve people’s health, introduce new recreation experiences, build on existing park infrastructure and make it easier for people to enjoy the outdoors.
Two key ways these grants differ from the DNR’s existing recreation grant programs are that applicants can seek up to $1 million for a single project and there is no 25% match requirement.
In total, the DNR considered 462 applications requesting more than $280 million — figures far more than the DNR is used to. In comparison, the DNR’s top three recreation grant programs — the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Recreation Passport and the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund — usually field a collective ask of around 150 applications seeking between $50 million and $60 million annually.
Given the overwhelming interest in these first-round grants, the DNR will work with the advisory group to determine next steps and application timeline, as well as look at opportunities to work with Michigan’s broader philanthropic community on ways to remove additional barriers to grant funding. Approximately $50 million in additional Michigan Spark Grants is expected to be awarded later this year.
Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott encouraged applicants who did not receive Michigan Spark Grant funding in this round to explore the department’s other recreation-centered grant opportunities, including the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Recreation Passport and the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund programs. Applications for these three programs are due April 1 each year.
