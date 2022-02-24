When someone has a need, United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties Executive Director Andy Ulrich wants residents in the two counties he serves to know help is just a phone call away.
For more than 10-years, 211 has been part of the social services landscape in Wexford and Missaukee counties, but for those who aren’t familiar with it, Ulrich said they should know three things: It’s easy to use. It’s free. It’s confidential.
The 211 line is a community access line similar to a 911 system. Instead of emergency assistance, however, a 211 line helps put people into contact with the health and human services they need. In 2009, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce leadership class brought the line to Wexford County as part of its annual community service project.
The line connects residents with community resources during times of everyday need or an unexpected crisis. Calls are always confidential, and residents will receive help from certified specialists. The service is free to use.
The 211 line also is a resource that can be used during disasters by emergency management and health care personnel to more efficiently distribute emergency relief information.
Areas 211 can help people connect with services that include bill pay assistance, children and families, community services, crisis services, disaster services, education, elderly and disabled individuals, employment, financial and tax assistance, food, health care and more.
“It is intended to be used for non-emergency calls that are linking people with needs to the organizations that can help them. Oftentimes, organizations can help people, but they don’t know who to call or where to go,” Ulrich said.
“Someone can pick up a phone in Wexford and Missaukee counties, but really anywhere in the state, call 211 and get linked with organizations.”
When it comes to who 211 is for, Ulrich said there are some misconceptions. While there is a notion that 211 is for low-income individuals or people who are regular users of the assistance social service organizations provide, Ulrich said that is not true.
Although those individuals can and should utilize 211 if they have an unmet need, Ulrich said 211 is for everyone regardless of their socio-economic background or status. If you have a need, 211 can help. That was the message he had for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners when he gave a brief presentation at a recent meeting.
Ulrich told of a particular incident where a woman recently had her husband leave her. She was a stay-at-home mom and when her husband left her, he also drained their bank account. Although she had enough food for her children, she didn’t have food for herself.
Finding herself in a new situation, Ulrich said she called the United Way seeking help. That is when 211 was put into play.
“It (211) is really helpful, especially if it is people who are trying to access resources for the first time,” he said. “I wanted (the commissioners) to understand it isn’t just for people who normally access social services. If someone is having a problem paying for their heart, needs access to veterans services or is in a domestic violence situation, we want them to get the help they need early on.”
Ulrich said much of the work associated with 211 falls under two categories. They include the running of the actual call center and the constant updating of the resource database that is used when people call seeking assistance. Currently, when someone calls 211 from Wexford or Missaukee counties, Ulrich said those calls are answered by a call center in Muskegon. There are seven 211 call centers throughout the state and the local 211 could contract with any of them, but Ulrich said they use the one in Muskegon.
When it comes to keeping the resource database up-to-date, Ulrich said that is a major undertaking. He said when the leadership class was gathering all the information it was a major undertaking. Now all the nonprofit organizations and agencies depend on 211 as a resource.
“I get calls all the time at the United Way. Someone can’t pay for heat or whatever the circumstance may be, they ask, who do I call? Call 211,” he said.
Stacey Gomez is the executive director of the CALL 211 organization and that is the organization that runs the call center the local 211 program uses. She said in the 10 years since the service started in Wexford and Missaukee counties, there have been some changes.
She said the technology has become more advanced. When the service started, the only way to access 211 was by phone. Now, Gomez said people can call, text, email or do web chat.
She also said even though 211 has been available in both counties, there are still residents who don’t know about it or agencies who don’t utilize it to help their clients.
“I think what we have found is that there is turnover within agencies and we tend to lose traction,” she said. “In the seven counties we serve, there is work to be done to get the word out.”
When it comes to funding the program, Ulrich said it is not coming from the state but rather from community partners. This includes Cadillac Area Public Schools, Munson Healthcare and the United Way. He said the United Way helps to fund the service because they believe it is a valuable tool for the community and helps to make non-profits in the area more efficient.
He said that type of support show how the communities in the two counties take care of each other and are supportive of helping people. To use 211 dial 2-1-1 for most exchanges or 1-877-211-5253. You also may text your zip code to 898211 or email to 211info@call-211.org. Web or chat also is available at www.call-211.org.
