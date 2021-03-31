22 percent of Wexford residents have been vaccinated

CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Michigan has seen 4 million vaccine doses administered.
Of those 4 million doses, 21,446 residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola Counties have at least started the process of vaccination, as of March 27, state data showed.
“This weekend, Michigan surpassed 4 million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,‘ said Governor Whitmer. “Our rollout continues to pick up steam and we will not rest until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up. Michigan continues to make significant strides – administering four million vaccines in less than four months – as we work to ensure every Michigander has access to the vaccine. In line with President Biden’s goals, all Michiganders 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 5. We will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate Independence Day together with friends and family. We will become the state that beat this damn virus.‘
The most recent state data as of Monday showed 21.9% of Wexford County residents had completed the vaccination process (the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two doses while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is one dose). In Osceola County, it was 18.6% while it was 18.7% in Missaukee County and 16.6% in Lake County.
The local health departments have been responsible for a majority of the area's vaccines.
District Health Department No. 10 data showed the health department had administered 7,844 doses in Wexford County as of March 29 (compare to the state data that showed 9,620 residents who had begun the vaccination process and 5,862 who had started the vaccine process as of March 27). The department has given 3,789 doses in Missaukee County compared to 3,547 residents who had initiated the process according to older state data, suggesting the health department has improved the county's vaccination numbers in recent days. The same was true in Lake County, where the health department shows 3,172 doses given compared to the state's data showing 2,689 residents have at least started the process of getting vaccinated.
The Whitmer administration says for the past 34 days the state has passed its goal of administrating 50,000 shots per day.
“We continue to meet or exceed our goals as more and more Michiganders become eligible to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,‘ said. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “With every vaccine administered, we get one step closer to eliminating this deadly virus once and for all. I’m asking every Michigander to make a plan to get the vaccine when it is your turn. We can all be part of the solution that saves lives and helps us get back to normal. Soon we will be able to see and hug our friends, families, and loved ones, but for now we must continue taking smart precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing our hands.‘
Both Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist will get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible under the next phase of vaccine administration guidelines, according to a news release.
