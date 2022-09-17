24-hour shifts cut response time in half at Cherry Grove Fire

CADILLAC — It’s been almost three months since the Cherry Grove Fire Department switched to 24-hour, full-time shifts, and the change has been noticeable.
Before the switch, Fire Chief Noah Knauf said the department averaged a response time of about eight to 10 minutes. With staff now on site around the clock, he said that number has been cut down to an average of four minutes.
“Now, we have a dedicated crew,” Knauf said. “They sleep right here, they get up, they’re out the door.”
Cherry Grove Township now joins the city of Cadillac as one of the few municipalities with a full-time fire department. Measuring up to the city in that way is a big achievement for the department, Knauf said, but he attributes all their success to the township board, who pushed for the shift change along with former fire chief Brian Johnson.
“They identified that there was a need, and they made it possible, so it feels good for us, because we’re able to provide a service for our community,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m sure there’s a sense of accomplishment on their part, knowing that they provided it for the community.”
When plans to move over to 24-hour shifts were underway, Knauf said that Johnson made the transition as smooth as possible thanks to his consistent communication with the board. Once Knauf took over as chief, he began working on staffing to make sure the department could realistically provide full-time service.
At the time, firefighter and EMT Spencer Dewey was the only paid, on-call employee who was interested in moving to full time, so Knauf turned to Facebook to draw in a few more workers. Knauf currently has two local employees and two downstate employees who each commute in for their 48-hour shifts.
Though some might think the long hours would be grueling, Knauf said it’s actually been a blast. He and Dewey were the first to take on a full-time shift. When they finally received a call that evening, Knauf said he was “all pumped up and ready,” because they didn’t have to linger and wait for the assistance of a nearby department.
Dewey said the shift change has been great and leaves him more time to spend with his family. He comes in to work 48 hours at a time, and then has four consecutive days off.
Public safety agencies have seen a lot of ups and downs over the last few years. With the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, Knauf said he’s been focusing on keeping a positive culture within the firehouse, and boosting team morale. He said the recent addition of Loki, the firehouse dog, has also been beneficial in keeping spirits high.
In addition to its shift change, Cherry Grove Fire Department has also begun covering Selma Township medical. Knauf said many of the department’s improvements have been made possible through the support of the community, including its two thirds “yes” vote on a department operating millage.
