25 new COVID-19 cases in newspaper coverage area

CADILLAC — Statewide COVID-19 numbers hit a new record on Thursday, as 5,710 new cases were added to the pandemic-long tally, reaching 197,806.
It's been the state's highest single-day increase since the pandemic began; though Monday was higher, Monday included Sunday's data.
If the trend of adding several thousand new cases every day continues, Michigan could reach 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday that the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration would be "increasing its scrutiny" on employers' remote work policies.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has said that people who can work remotely must.
Citing the rise in cases, Whitmer also urged the legislature to pass a mask mandate.
Twenty-one of the new COVID-19 cases on Thursday were in local counties. Wexford County added 10 new cases; Lake County added six, Missaukee added four and Osceola County adde five, according to the dashboards from district health departments responsible for the counties.
The new cases put Wexford County at 212 since the pandemic began. Lake County reached 86 while Missaukee County reached 112 and Osceola County reached 210.
People are generally considered contagious for COVID-19 for 10 days after symptoms first appear or the date their sample was taken if they test positive but are asymptomatic.
Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4, there were 28 confirmed cases and two probable cases in Wexford County; 34 confirmed and six probable in Osceola County; 29 confirmed and one probable in Missaukee County and 15 confirmed and one probable in Lake County.
Michigan's COVID-19 deaths reached 7,470 on Thursday. Seven COVID-19 cases have been in the Cadillac News coverage area. Four were in Wexford County, while Lake, Missaukee and Osceola have had one each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.