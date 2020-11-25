28 new COVID cases in local counties Tuesday

CADILLAC — There were more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases announced in local counties on Tuesday.
Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties added 28 total cases among the four counties.
Wexford County added 11, taking the county above 500 total cases since March. The county also has a new probable case, which is where somebody has had contact with a confirmed case and is showing symptoms but has not had a positive test result. Wexford County has now had 507 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 34 probable cases, as well as 11 confirmed deaths. There have been 74 cases with onset dates in the past 10 days, which is typically the timeframe in which people are contagious. Another three probable cases have onset dates in the 10-day window.
Missaukee County added 8 new cases, reaching 240 total cases. Of the 240 cases, 29 have onset dates in between Nov. 13 and Nov. 24. Additionally, three out of 23 probable cases have onset dates in the 10-day window. There have been two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Missaukee County.
Lake County reached 177 cases on Tuesday, with two new ones. In the 10-day window, Lake has had 27 cases. There have been four probable cases and four deaths in Lake County.
Osceola County added seven new COVID-19 cases, reaching 415 total cases. There have been three deaths in the county. In the 10-day window, there has been 47 confirmed cases and six probable cases.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that the department would start reporting lab testing turnaround time on the state's coronavirus website.
“We continue to work hard to expand COVID-19 testing across our state and want Michiganders to get timely test results. Nearly 900,000 test results were reported to the state in the last 14 days with test results averaging less than three days,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, in a news release. “We continue to urge Michiganders who wish to be tested to find the testing site nearest to them. This data will help people understand how quickly they may receive results, depending on which lab the site is using.‘
Testing turnaround time data will be updated weekly on Thursdays, other than on certain holidays.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 320,506 after adding 6,290 on Tuesday. Deaths increased by 145 (including some identified via a review of vital records) and reached 8,688.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.