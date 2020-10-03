3 candidates seeking two Slagle trustee seats

HARRIETTA — Three candidates are seeking to fill two Slagle Township trustee seats this November.
Republicans Amanda Chandler and Jo Ann Klingbeil and no-party affiliation candidate Cameron Kern are running for two, four-year terms as Slagle Township trustee. With that mind, the Cadillac News asked each candidate a series of questions to help inform the township's voters before they head out to the polls or send in an absentee ballot. The questions and responses from each candidate are what follows.
Chandler and Klingbeil did not respond to email's requesting information.
Cameron Kern, no-party candidate
• Tell us about yourself.
My name is Cameron Kern. In 1967 with the introduction of the Salmon program my father was employed with the Harrietta State Fish Hatchery. I grew up at the Hatchery working weekends with dad…it was a different time. Harrietta and Slagle Township in some way or another has always been Home. Dad and I built a house on Ashley Avenue in 1975 that was his home till the mid 90’s. Near the same time, I built my own place in Slagle Township. Now my family calls it home.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
I only have one calling to a township post. I have witnessed some appalling emergency response in my years here as a resident. Some of it, just this spring…some of it goes back years. When I have questioned seasoned Veterans of the Trade as to how to improve emergency response, the answer is quick and conclusive. Consolidate. Rural township Fire Departments according to the professionals should be consolidated for the Health, Welfare and Safety of its constituents. The volunteer firemen I have spoken to claim they (township FD’s) will be better staffed, better funded, and as a consequence more responsive.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
So when it comes to issues facing the township, there is a start. Personally, I don’t do things that way. I tell it the way it is, whether you like it or not. Yes, I suspect that’s why I’m running as an independent. I should think it’s refreshing not having to wonder what angle or political agenda somebody is trying to pull. “Shoot straight, stay the course, and follow through‘, that’s what granddad said and it’s still effective today. I don’t care what anybody says…that is great advice, whether your deer hunting or surviving a pandemic.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
In conclusion, I am a native of the area with a strong moral compass. It has been my experience that people of integrity thrive, and those without stumble. I enjoy the company of positive people with can do attitudes.
• What are your thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the township? What can be done?
N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
With these simple principles, have not been charged or convicted of any criminal activity.
