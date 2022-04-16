MESICK — A fire at an East South Street home in Springville Township left a family without a home Thursday.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator and Wexford County 911 Deputy Director Travis Baker said the call for the fire came in around 10:52 a.m. Thursday and the Springville Township Fire Department and the Buckley Fire Department were dispatched. A call also was made for assistance from the Selma Township Fire Department who provided a crew of firefighters.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, Baker said both Buckley and Selma Township fire departments had cleared the scene leaving only Springville Township on scene. Baker said he anticipated the remaining firefighters would clear the scene soon after the other two left.
Baker confirmed everyone in the home was able to get out but the structure was a complete loss. The Red Cross was called to assist the family, but Baker was not sure if the home was insured. Calls were made to the Springville Township Fire Department but not immediately returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.