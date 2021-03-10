CADILLAC — The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post will be welcoming three new troopers to its ranks Wednesday after they recently graduated from trooper recruit school.
Troopers Grantland Armstrong of Owosso, Jessica Brooks of Leslie and Evan Hunt of Manitou Beach were three of the 55 new troopers who graduated Thursday from the 138th Trooper Recruit School, which was quickly followed by the start of the 139th on Sunday with 75 prospective troopers. They are expected to graduate on Aug. 20.
During Thursday's virtual graduation ceremony, in which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker, Col. Joe Gasper administered the Oath of Office to 55 new troopers.
“I’m honored to recognize the 55 graduates of the 138th Trooper Recruit School as they join the ranks of the Michigan State Police and begin a career serving the people of Michigan,‘ Whitmer said. “Public service is both an honor and a calling, and I know that these new troopers will commit themselves to keeping our communities safe and step up to serve our state in times of need. Together, we will create a safer and more just Michigan for all.‘
The 138th Trooper Recruit School began last September at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.
Trooper Anthony Hoffman was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at their ceremony. Hoffman also received the Team Building Award. Other award recipients included troopers Janice Dixon, who received the Outstanding Performance and Academic Achievement awards and Zachary Smith, who received the Marksmanship Award.
“We celebrate adding these 55 women and men to the Michigan State Police family,‘ Gasper, director of the MSP said. “I’m excited to see them start a rewarding career serving those who live in Michigan and visit our wonderful state.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.