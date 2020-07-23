3 new Wexford County COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — Wexford County had three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 47.
It was the only county in the Cadillac News coverage area to see a mid-week uptick; Osceola County remained at 58, Missaukee County at 26 and Lake County at 13.
At 34, most of the Wexford County cases during the pandemic have been in Cadillac, the 49601 area code. Additionally, the 49601 area code is where all 13 of the county's probable cases were as of Wednesday.
Most of the people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wexford County do not yet meet the state's definition for recovery (surviving 30 days after the onset of symptoms). Of the 47 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wexford County, four died and 12 have recovered. Another 21 people were being monitored through contact tracing.
In Osceola County, of the 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases, there have been 21 recoveries. Another five cases are probable. Reed City (28) and LeRoy (11) have the most cases, with Burdell Township, where Tustin is also located, being considered a hotspot due to the low population compared to the number of cases (five cases in the 49688 zip code).
In Lake County, there have been 13 cases and six recoveries. At the North Lake Correctional Facility, a privately owned prison operated under contract with the Bureau of Prisons, there are zero inmates currently sick; however, 107 have been diagnosed and two died. Among Lake County residents, there is one probable case and five people being monitored through contact tracing. The zip code with the most cases in Lake County is a Baldwin zip code, which is outside the Cadillac News coverage area. The other zip codes have fewer than five cases each.
In Missaukee County, there have been 26 cases, one death and 17 recoveries. There 14 probable cases and nine people being monitored through contact tracing. Missaukee County's most impacted zip code is in McBain; there have been 14 diagnoses in the 49657 zip code. Lake City has had seven cases. The other Missaukee County zip codes that have been impacted have too few cases for the health department to publicly report the full number.
Statewide cases reached 75,248 on Wednesday, an increase of 523 over the day before. Deaths were at 6,141 and recoveries were at 55,162.
