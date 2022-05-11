LEROY — After nearly a year since the incident occurred, the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education completed its Title IX Sexual Harassment investigation and voted to administered its punishment to three students for involvement with the July 2021 incident.
At a special meeting Monday, the Pine River board discussed the three investigations in roughly 5 hours of closed sessions after the parents of the three students, identified only as SY 22T #1, SY 22T #2 and SY 22T #3, requested that which is allowed by the Open Meetings Act. Before that, the board also voted to appoint Thrun Law Firm attorney Robert Dietzel as the hearing officer.
Once back in the open session, the board voted 6-0 for the three students to either be suspended or expelled for level 5 violations of the student code handbook that included what was described as dangerous horseplay, aggressive behavior toward another student and a sexual assault. Board member Kim Dean was not at Monday’s special board meeting.
In addition to the suspension, SY 22T #1 was allowed to return to school on Tuesday after serving his suspension and also had to perform 10 hours of service within the district before Aug. 1. If SY 22T #1 failed to complete the service hours, that student would be ineligible for 50% of the fall sports season in the upcoming school year.
SY 22T #2 was suspended until the start of the 2022-2023 school year and also was deemed ineligible for 50% of the fall sports season. That student also had to perform 20 hours of service to the district before Aug. 1. If SY 22T #2 failed to complete the service hours, that student would be ineligible for 100% of the fall sports season in the upcoming school year.
SY 22T #3 received the harshest discipline from the board as that student was expelled until the second semester of the 2022-2023 school. That student is not permitted to play in 100% of the fall and winter sports seasons and must seek counseling from a mental health professional. During the expulsion, the student may not be on school grounds or attend any functions within the district without prior written approval from an appropriate administrator.
In all three disciplinary actions, Dietzel said all three could be reviewed once again by the board if a plea of guilty or no contest is accepted by the students, or if they are convicted of or adjudicated for, criminal sexual conduct.
Pine River Area Schools Board of Education President Jim Peterson said this issue has been a major burden and exhaustive to everyone involved and the hope is that with the board’s action regarding the Title IX investigation that the community, high school and football team can move forward.
He also said the consequences of the three students’ actions were very serious.
“This has been an incredibly difficult decision with a lot of debate. The board was pretty much united. We tried on many different scenarios,” Peterson said. “Rob (Dietzel) was just outstanding and as the attorney, he was very professional. He has done hundreds of these (hearings) and his leadership was outstanding.”
In a letter to the school community penned by Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis Tuesday it stated the process to get to this point has been an arduous journey for all involved. He continued by saying emotions have run hight and things have been said in anger, but it is not time to remember the school community and the district share a common goal — the success of each and every student.
“The board, administration and coaching staff will spend time reflecting and preparing a cohesive, sustainable and welcoming culture for next school year’s sports teams,” he wrote. “It is with a sincere hope for the brightest possible future for our district that I write this letter. We do better when we work with each other, not against.”
In a previously released board statement to media and the public, it said the district was in the process of conducting a Title IX Sexual Harassment Investigation as required by federal law and board policy. The statement also said state and federal law prohibits the district from commenting on the specifics of student matters.
The board statement continues by saying the members take their responsibilities to safeguard, nurture and develop the children entrusted to the district seriously. Whenever concerning information is brought to the attention of school officials, the statement went on to say an investigation is opened immediately.
The statement also said the board follows its due process procedures to ensure that the board acts based on accurate information and concerning the privacy rights and protection of all those involved.
Finally, the statement concluded that the board will not be answering specific questions about the investigation or those involved, as it does in all student-related manners.
In October, the district announced the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying.
An October press release stated the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a problem. It also said wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
As a result, the press release informed the public that the district was canceling the remainder of the season because the district’s integrity meant more than winning or losing.
Also in October, Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool confirmed his office had an open investigation into a hazing incident at Pine River High School. Soon after, however, Cool said his office and detectives would not have any involvement moving forward as the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post was the lead agency in the investigation moving forward.
Michigan State Police Sixth District Public Information Officer Lt. Michelle Robinson said Monday there was nothing new to report and the incident remains under investigation by MSP detectives.
