3 seeking clerk's nomination in Haring Township

CADILLAC — Three people are seeking the Republican nomination for clerk's position in Haring Township in the upcoming August Primary.
Paula Dewey, Theron Parker, and Erik Olson are running for the party's nomination. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow.
Paula Dewey
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I've lived in Haring Township for 40 years and raised my five sons here. I'm 61 years young, and a conservative Republican. I graduated from Cadillac high and attended Baker College with a focus on business. I believe that the government must work for the people it serving, and I will be available for the people of the township by spending time in the township hall during daily business hours.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
N/A
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
I've spent some time talking with people of the township, and three of the concerns that I've heard from them, and agree with are, the water quality for those who have township water, the roads, and the garbage coupons that are no longer offered to the residents.
I would like to look at the possibility of providing garbage coupons again. There are areas that have an issue with yards having big items and clutter that their garbage service won't take. I know there are residents that appreciated those coupons.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
The clerk has the responsibility of all the township records, general ledger, records and maintains township meetings, and I look forward to this very important responsibility.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No, I have never been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor.
Theron Parker
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 59 years old, father of two grown children. I am a graduate of CMU, former Army Officer and Desert Storm veteran. I have worked in logistics, warehousing, property and data management fields. I am a Republican. My approach to government is to learn all I can about the clerk position and then use that knowledge to help the residents of the township with individual issues wherever I can.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
Administer elections, manage township moneys, and allow for transparency in township activities.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest issue is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting on our local economy. My approach is to find ways of removing obstacles to our current businesses and encourage additional businesses to come to the township. One key component of this is to ensure the township only spends those funds it absolute must — No new taxes.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Administer elections, maintain records and legal documents and provide information to the public.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No.
Erik Olson
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 47 years old and a Republican. My education includes an Environmental Engineering degree from Michigan Tech and 24 years as the Environmental, Health & Safety Manager at Cadillac Casting. I have raised two boys with my wife of 25 years, Renata Olson. We have lived in Haring Township for 22 years now, and I have been a township trustee for the last four years. I enjoy steelhead fishing and deer hunting in the fall and kayaking the nearby lakes with my wife in the summer. I take pride in enhancing and maintaining our property.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
To keep the high level of job performance and legal compliance in the clerk’s office going strong.
To provide a good, helpful experience for township residents when they interact with the clerk’s office.
To run smooth, efficient elections for the township.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The recent and ongoing action from the state level with absentee ballots has created a large aspect to the clerk’s election responsibilities. I will keep up to date with the issue and will work to ensure the legitimacy, accuracy, and timeliness of the process.
The township continues to enjoy new business growth but plenty of commercial properties are available. The clerk’s office can continue to do their part for commercial growth by providing potential new business owners with a good experience at the township office. Providing answers and information to their questions and steering them to the different township staff who will address their needs, reflects a business-friendly community.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
The core responsibilities of the clerk’s office are defined clearly by state law. The clerk’s office is responsible for maintaining all township records, recording and maintaining the township meeting minutes, keeping voter registration files and conducting elections, and preparing warrants for township checks. These duties need to be conducted properly and habitually and I believe require a clerk who is self-motivated and detail orientated.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.