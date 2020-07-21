3 seeking Republican nomination for Antioch Township trustee

MESICK — Three people are seeking the Republican nomination for two Antioch Township trustee seats in the upcoming August Primary.
Incumbents Randy Lycka and Barbara Barnes are running for the party's nomination against challenger Joesph Gardner. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow. Both Lycka and Barnes did not respond to the requests for information.
Randy Lycka, incumbent
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.) N/A
• What are your top three priorities, if elected? N/A
• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues? N/A
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking? N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? N/A
Barbara Barnes, incumbent
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.) N/A
• What are your top three priorities, if elected? N/A
• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues? N/A
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking? N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? N/A
Joesph Gardner, challenger
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Joseph David Gardner, seeking election to the Trustee Board of Antioch Township, Wexford County, Michigan. Married to Cathy, my wife; blessed with two grown children, domiciled near Mesick the last 20 years. Additional stats; Born in Detroit in 1948, educated at U of D High School, U of Michigan, Ferris State College. Worked as a Medical Technologist several decades around Michigan and Utah, and currently employed in Clinical Laboratory, Munson Hospital Cadillac. Too young to vote at the time for Barry Goldwater, I invariably support Republicans.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
Prudent financial management of taxpayer funds; minimize continual millage requests. Oversight of physical assets: cemetery, forest land. Monitor/Advise re: ISD, MCS tax support.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Blight/Zoning Concerns. Outlay of thousands yearly should yield better results, as the environment residents view daily; regular reports required minimally for oversight/action.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Attendance. Listen. Debate. Oversee required State submissions. Vote representatively.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? N/A
