3 vying for 2 trustee seats in South Branch Township

WELLSTON — Two Republicans and one Democrat are looking to fill two seats on the South Branch Township Board of Trustees this November.
Republican candidates Darlene LeVeque and Shari Renwick and Democrat candidate Natasha Roll are seeking to fill two, four year terms. With that mind, the Cadillac News asked each candidate a series of questions to help inform the township's voters before they head out to the polls or send in an absentee ballot. The questions and responses from each candidate are what follows.
Darlene LeVeque, Republican incumbent
• Tell us about yourself.
My name is Darlene LeVeque I have lived all of my 60 years in South Branch Township with the exception of one year. I work for Chartwells Food Service in the Cadillac Area Public School System. I have been a trustee on the South Branch Township Board for quite some time. I enjoy the small township government.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
As far as priorities, I’ve been involved in working to get our kitchen remolded and our township hall meeting area repainted.
• What do you believe is the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
I think township governments have a lot coming up in the near future. With budget cuts, and other issues.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Our responsibilities are to help make good decisions within our township.
• What are your thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the township? What can be done?
As far as COVID-19, I don’t think it really has impacted our township. Maybe a few less people come to meetings.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of any felony or misdemeanor.
Shari Renwick, Republican candidate
• Tell us about yourself.
I was born and raised in Hoxeyville as Shari Arlene Jurik. I graduated from Cadillac High School in 1988 and married my high school sweetheart, Scott Renwick, in 1989. I graduated from NMC in 1992 with an associate degree. My husband and I own and operate a small logging business and our son, Sawyer, works with us. I am proud to represent the core values of the Republican party. My deep-rooted values, ethics and morals are a compilation of my influences growing up in a small tight-knit community combined with the experiences I have had in my 50 years.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
If elected as a South Branch Township trustee one of my top priorities would be to listen to the community and bring their concerns, questions, comments and ideas to the board. I would prioritize being thoroughly informed on all issues facing our township in order to make decisions in the best interest of the people of the community. Another priority would be to brainstorm with the board to see if there are any cost-effective programs or activities that the community would benefit from, such as social events, recreational activities or senior citizen programs.
• What do you believe is the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
I believe the biggest issue facing the township is the lack of communication between the township board and the people of the community. The Covid-19 pandemic has added to the issue with less people attending meetings. I think the lines of communication between the township board and the community need to be expanded in order to make sure the needs of the people are understood and addressed. Whether this is achieved through newsletters, social media or just making yourself available and approachable, the results would benefit both the community and the members of the board.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
I believe one of the core responsibilities of a township trustee is to make informed and ethical decisions that are in the best interest of the township’s fiduciary health as well as the general welfare of the community. Another core responsibility is addressing voters needs and bringing them to the attention of the board. Lastly, attending meetings and overseeing activities of the board are also core responsibilities of a township trustee.
• What are your thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the township? What can be done?
I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has had both a negative and positive impact on South Branch Township. Elections are definitely more difficult and people are not able to socialize like they use to. The community has really stepped up to these challenges. The election workers held the August primary safely by maintaining social distancing and sanitizing diligently. There have been “birthday parades‘ and neighbors are checking on each other to make sure they have everything they need. I believe that hard times brings the good out in people, and South Branch Township definitely has a lot of good.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor, nor have I ever been arrested or charged with any crime.
Natasha Roll, Democrat candidate
• Tell us about yourself.
My name is Natasha Roll. I’m originally from Lake Odessa. My husband and I moved here in 2012 for a job transfer. We were nervous at first to take the plunge but fell in love with the area. The support and love we felt from the community and our neighbors was (and is) such a blessing. In 2018, we adopted our daughter Gracie, and we have our fur-baby Morgan. We love to be outside, go for walks, kayak, fish, and spend time with our family and friends. I have served as deputy clerk for the township for nearly three years.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
If elected, one of my top priorities would be to develop activities for our community members to attend. I want people to be able to familiarize themselves with what our board members do, but also with other residents in the area. I would also help assess the needs or potential needs in the community and utilize public relation skills to present resolutions for those needs to the township. Also, If I am elected I will familiarize myself with the duties and obligations of each elected official on the board and uphold my duties above and beyond expectations and standards.
• What do you believe is the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
While serving as deputy clerk for our township, I noticed that one of the largest struggles we face is finding help for elections. It is difficult to find enough people to fill all the roles required to make an election run smoothly. I would like to help create a township hall social media page where our community members can see upcoming events, elections, and volunteer opportunities.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
I feel my responsibility as a trustee for our township is to uphold the integrity of the statutory duties. I need to be aware and knowledgeable of the laws and responsibilities of our Township as a board member and a member of our community.
• What are your thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the township? What can be done?
COVID-19 has not affected our small township too much. We still have our monthly meetings, while practicing social distancing and proper sanitization. I do feel that it has stopped our community members from coming to our public meetings where they can get updates on current events and the needs of the community.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No.
