30th annual Golf on Ice event this Saturday on Lake Cadillac

CADILLAC — This Saturday starting at noon, the public is invited to participate in the 30th annual Golf on the Ice event to raise money for Special Olympics.
Participants hit yellow tennis balls into shallow holes dug into the lake ice. Clubs and balls are available on site. A tent also will be set up with propane heaters nearby where people can get warm between rounds.
Event organizer Ritchie Harris said for a $10 donation, participants will be able to play nine rounds of golf and enjoy a luncheon and auction afterward at the American Legion Post No. 94 in Cadillac.
The event will be held at the downtown Cadillac boat launch.
Social distancing and mask wearing will be required to attend the event. Once back at the Legion, Harris said they'll open up the upstairs area if people need to spread out more.
All money raised in the event will be donated to Area 32 Special Olympics, Harris said. Last year, they were able to raise $2,800.
Anyone with questions can contact Harris at (231) 468-8311 or the Cadillac American Legion at (231) 775-6500.
