33-year-old man arrested for his part in Osceola County fatal crash

REED CITY — A 33-year-old man has been arrested for his part in a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another.
Jordan Levi Herweyer was arrested at 9 a.m. on Thursday and is currently lodged at the Osceola County Jail pending his arraignment in 77th District Court on several charges stemming from his connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Highland Township.
The pending charge or charges in question are only accusations. Herweyer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a press release by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence on 21 Mile Road near 90th Avenue in Highland Township for a single-vehicle crash. The homeowner informed dispatchers they were awakened by a man knocking on the door and asking for help, police said.
The homeowner told dispatchers there was a truck parked in the driveway that appeared to have been in the crash, and the man, later identified as Herweyer, asked the homeowner to not call the police, according to the press release. Osceola County EMS was dispatched and arrived at the home to find a man and a woman inside the truck, police said.
The man was identified as Allen Eichhorn, 38, of Harrison, and police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Get the full story in Friday's Cadillac News or online at www.cadillacnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.