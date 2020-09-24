TUSTIN — A Marion woman was hospitalized Tuesday after being thrown from her buggy following a collision with a semi-truck in Osceola County.
According to a press release issued by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:26 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a personal injury accident on 80th Avenue, near 19 Mile Road, in Highland Township.
A 33-year-old Marion woman driving a buggy southbound was struck by a southbound straight truck semi being driven by a 38-year-old Roseville man.
The Marion women was thrown from the buggy and sustained major injuries. She was transported by Osceola County Ambulance to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and then transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where she has been listed in stable condition.
The semi driver was not injured. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Osceola County EMS, Marion Fire and Rescue and Evart Fire and Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.