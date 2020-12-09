34 new COVID cases Tuesday in local counties

CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags lowered in Michigan as recognition for the 10,000 Michiganders lost to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 10,138 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, an increase of 191 since Monday. Seventy-nine of the deaths were identified using a review of vital records.
One of the new deaths was local, in Missaukee County. As of Tuesday, there have been 37 COVID-19 deaths in the Cadillac News coverage area; 13 in Wexford County, 11 in Osceola County, seven in Missaukee County and six in Lake County. Additionally, the North Lake Correctional Facility in Lake County, a privately managed federal prison, has lost two inmates to the disease. Four are currently positive for the virus.
There were 34 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the four local counties on Tuesday.
Wexford County had 12 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 749. Osceola County had nine new cases, reaching 583. Missaukee County had seven new cases, reaching 321. Lake County added six new cases, reaching 231 total cases.
There have been 1,884 COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area since March.
Most of those people do not yet meet the state's definition of recovery, which is still alive and not hospitalized one month after the onset of symptoms. The number of people in local counties who meet the definition of recovery is 659.
Another way to consider how many people are sick is to count the number of people who have tested positive for have had symptoms begin within 10 days. However, that number will miss the people who are asymptomatic, don't get tested or are never reported to the health department. Generally speaking, people who are fever-free and feeling better are no longer contagious 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
In Wexford County, there were 78 cases during the 10-day window between Nov. 29 and Dec. 8. In Osceola County, it was 51 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases in the 10-day window. Probable cases are people with symptoms and contact with a known positive case but no positive test result. In Missaukee County, there were 28 cases in the 10-day window. Lake County had 22 cases in the 10-day window.
The number of people hospitalized and positive for COVID-19 dropped off slightly on Tuesday, from 16 on Monday to 15 on Tuesday at Munson Cadillac Hospital.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 410,295 on Tuesday.
