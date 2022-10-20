CADILLAC — Former state Rep. Joel Sheltrown and current state Rep. Michele Hoitenga are both in the running for the 36th District Senate seat this November.
The 36th District includes all of Missaukee and most of Wexford County. It also includes Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle, part of Manistee County and part of Bay County.
Hoitenga currently is the state representative for the 102nd District and Sheltrown previously served as state representative for the 103rd District.
In November, Hoitenga will be running as a Republican and Sheltrown will be running as a Democrat.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues.
Michele Hoitenga
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 53 years old, and a lifelong Northern Michigan native. I graduated from Buckley High School and went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science in Human Services degree. I am married, the mom to two grown sons, and “Mimi” to my grandson, Rhett. Together my husband and I started a small business, and prior to serving as State Representative I served as our local chamber vice president and Mayor of Manton. I believe in a “less government” approach. Big government intervention is not the solution to our problems. Solutions are found in our families, churches and communities.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
Like so many others, I’m concerned about the direction our country and state are headed. Every family, every child and every business deserves to live and thrive in safe communities with adequate law enforcement, proficient schools and a government that works for us, not against us. However, out-of-touch bureaucrats and reckless policies have led to rising crime, increased costs — of everything, plummeting retirements, frustrated parents and political chaos. Even our classrooms have become political battlegrounds. I have the experience and heart to fight against the radical agendas responsible for our rapidly declining economy and society. The attacks we see against our law enforcement, energy sources and freedoms are astounding. I feel obligated to run for Senate to try and ensure our grandchildren enjoy the same safe communities, freedoms and opportunities that we were afforded. Both Republican and Democrat governors have signed my bills into law, proving my effectiveness.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? What will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
I am concerned Michigan’s energy grid will not have the capacity to meet our needs, with the aggressive and unrealistic timeline for complete electrification. Just look at the rolling blackouts in California, which has quite literally left many of its residents in the dark. We need to eliminate these unrealistic goals of forced full electrification and replace it with a responsible, diverse energy portfolio that will meet all our needs. Aside from this, I am also worried about the border crisis and how it will affect Michigan. Drugs and unknown illegal immigrants are flooding in at unprecedented levels. This coupled with the radical “defund the police” and decriminalization mentality, puts us on the path toward a catastrophic societal breakdown. We need to make sure our law enforcement and local units of government have the tools necessary to protect our communities and ensure our children can grow up in safe neighborhoods.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Our elections are always at risk. Democrats believed this in 2016 and Republicans believed this in 2020. So, if we all stop pretending this issue goes away only when our party wins — we could actually address it in a bipartisan manner. Identification should be required at the polls; IDs should be provided to those who cannot afford them. It is unwise for government units to send mass unsolicited absentee ballot applications; they can end up in the wrong hands, leaving opportunity for fraudulent votes. The private funding in elections (like Zuckerbucks) should be forbidden as it allows for specific communities to be targeted. And, we should make sure local units of government have the ability to ensure voting machines are secure. These are just some of the commonsense policies that protect the integrity of our sacred elections, all of which were policies vetoed by Governor Whitmer.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
Spending on a massive scale and horrendous economic policies are directly responsible for the inflation ravaging our families, businesses and communities. Politically motivated “stimulus” spending is simply politicians buying votes and subsidizing radical agendas. In addition, we are feeling the consequences of an outright attack on oil and gas energy — which President Biden declared on his first day in office. Governor Whitmer and her administration continue the war against reliable energy by filing lawsuits against Line 5 and stalling the approval of permits that are necessary for the new, modern tunnel to be built. These are just two of the many examples of why we are feeling the pain at the pumps, the grocer and everywhere else right now. Inflation can be controlled by limiting government intervention, particularly spending, and by reversing the destructive radical policies enacted by the current federal and state administrations.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
As chair of the communications and technology committee, expanding broadband has been a priority for me. I sponsored a number of bills that have contributed to successful expansion efforts. For example, one of my bills ensured any tax dollars spent on broadband expansion be directed to underserved areas; like our rural regions. While Governor Whitmer’s shutdowns held up expansion projects, progress is now being made. Just last week, I toured a co-op in Presque Isle where they added broadband (fiber) services to their current utilities. This week, I attended both a Spectrum broadband expansion groundbreaking ceremony in rural Harrietta, and a Missaukee County commission meeting where another provider gave a presentation on his expansion efforts. Supply chain issues and increased costs are hindering some projects, but the plans I’ve seen by a variety of providers are focused on expanding across our rural underserved regions.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
I am pro-life. The Supreme Court determined abortion is a state issue. This ruling resulted in a ballot initiative, now known as Proposal 3. Ultimately, it will be up to Michigan voters to decide Michigan’s abortion laws, not any lawmakers or governor. Proposal 3 goes beyond restoring Roe v. Wade, and I believe even most pro-choice voters who read this proposal would agree. It is not only extreme but is so poorly written that legal opinions say there will be unintended consequences should it pass, including allowing for an abortion up until birth and removing parental consent when a minor seeks an abortion or gender reassignment surgeries. Additionally, the language lacks a definition for “healthcare worker,” which could allow anyone to perform an abortion as well as eliminate current safety requirements. These are legal opinions, not my personal interpretations. So please read it, educate yourself and vote.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
The bottom line is, there are already endless opportunities through several academic, trades apprenticeships, and state programs for both youth and adults alike to take advantage of and gain employment in almost any profession. But we must acknowledge that the government can only do so much. Since the lockdowns, there appears to be a cultural shift that has influenced and impacted the workforce. It is ultimately up to individuals to participate in the workforce and engage in being a productive part of their community. Most businesses have been forced to change their business models including scaled back hours, scaled back products and services, same day paychecks — the list goes on. Advanced technology has been both a blessing and a curse for businesses and workers. Businesses are forced to replace human bodies who don’t show up for work with automation, where able. This could become the new normal.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
The last few years have proven that students need to be in classrooms, with the exception of homeschooled students with academically engaged parents. As we’ve since learned, online schooling did not bode well during the shutdowns according to statistics. As society decays, so does academic performance, and I fear we are heading down a path of further deterioration in mental health and confidence in our education system. We must provide adequate mental health services and strengthen parent involvement in the education system. Teachers, parents and school boards must work together to improve student outcomes. But for years we have repeatedly heard bad education outcomes are a result of the underfunded education system. This claim is about to be tested since Michigan’s per pupil funding is now some of the highest in the nation.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
First, I must disclose that I voted against the appropriation bill that included funding for the proposed Big Rapids EV factory. Michigan dollars should benefit Michiganders — not faraway communist regimes — like China, who holds the super majority of ownership. A large part of enticing manufacturers to look at Michigan is creating an appealing environment that includes stable infrastructure, low taxes, a readied workforce and available housing. Until Michigan prioritizes investing in its existing infrastructure like crumbling roads, failing dams, leaking sewers and cracked bridges, we aren’t going to be attractive to out-of-state businesses. Paying out of country owned companies to locate here isn’t fair to those who are already running their businesses without the tax breaks and incentives. A conservative tax structure and stable infrastructure will lend a level playing field for everyone to invest and expand in.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No
Joel Sheltrown
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 75 and in good health. I have three grown children. My approach to government is simple. Local control is the best form of government. Of course, many issues must be addressed on the state and federal level, but generally, local control is best. That is the way I structured my “ORV access to local roads” legislation. I gave the townships, cities and counties the authority to decide whether to opt in or out, with the ability to fine tune their jurisdictional area.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
The best choice for state senate: Experience, effectiveness, character, work ethic, plays well with others. There’s nothing more important than that. I was chair of Natural Resources and Tourism for four years when I served as state representative in the house. The following is a small list of state accomplishments:
a. Author and primary sponsor of PA 240 of 2008, which allowed local roads open to off-road vehicles and golf carts.
b. Secured 5 million grant to fund construction of the first wide-bodied Aircraft Repair Facility at Oscoda’s Wurtsmith AFB, creating 300 high-paying jobs.
c. Won full inclusion of crossbows in archery season reversing a 24-year trend of declining archer hunters, and increase Archery License sales by approximately 20%.
d. Won an additional pathway for High School diplomas by providing a substitute for Algebra II with a course in Statistics.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? What will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Biggest challenges facing Michigan: Covid Recovery, Housing, Education, lack of labor force, Economic Development, etc.
We must work together as Republicans and Democrats for the betterment of Northern Michigan:
a. Attraction of new business: I have already written legislation that will attract manufacturers to Michigan.
b. Partisan Politics. Stop the bickering and get to work! I hate it when politicians say they will “fight for this … fight for that” We have had enough fighting. Issues are resolved through hard work, negotiation skills and compromise. That’s what I have done in this state and around the nation.
c. Business Liaison: I plan on having senate offices in Cadillac and Alpena, and I will handle several counties in the middle. I will eliminate a staff position in Lansing to fund a position in the district Business Liaison to handle business problems like Unemployment, Regulatory Issues, etc.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Our Township, County and City clerks and election officials do a great job and take their work seriously, especially when it comes to elections. I think it is a travesty that the foundation of our democracy, fair and accurate elections, is under fire. I think it is a travesty that our clerks and election workers are being threatened and abused for just doing their jobs and following the law. I have confidence that each clerk, Democrat or Republican, will make sure that election laws are followed and that all votes will count. And as a veteran, I will accept nothing less.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
Not much one can do about some issues on the state level like inflation. Any one politician who suggests differently either doesn’t understand Economics or doesn’t hold much regard for the truth. I support a gas tax holiday, one that would take effect IMMEDIATELY, not next year like the legislature passed. We need relief now, not next year. I have concerns about the current federal spending spree. That certainly isn’t the only reason for inflation, but it is something that should be prioritized this coming legislative session, and state legislatures need to prepare for it.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
We certainly need high speed internet for rural areas. I live in an area of Edwards Township where even cell service is pretty much nonexistent. I would like to explore the progress of the Starlink System. It is my understanding that it works well, but there is a waiting list, and it is considerably more expensive than standard high-speed internet. It does seem to me that it could be a viable alternative if something can be done to reduce the high startup cost. Either way, we need to stop looking and start expansion in rural areas the quickest and most efficient way possible. Northern Michigan’s future depends on it.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
I am Pro Life. I am on the National Board of Advisors of Democrats for Life of America (about 30% of Democrats are pro-life). In my past elections as state representative in 2004-2010, I had always been endorsed by Right to Life of MI. However, THIS election Right to Life of MI refused to send me a questionnaire. This was not an oversight. It was deliberate. Their latest action crosses way over the line, and significantly damages their claims of being bipartisan. So, if one wants to know my position on abortion, one might ask Right to Life of MI and see if they know. One thing for sure, we need to compromise on this issue to have a chance at an acceptable solution that is not extreme and one both sides can accept.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
With unemployment numbers close to historic lows, there are few acceptable options. I think the shortage is related to families having far fewer children. My family is a good example of that. I would suggest that we need to draw more families to Michigan through economic development, a better education system, and promotion of Michigan’s beautiful seasons. Lack of Housing is at a critical stage, and that is a significant factor in attracting workforce to our area. And I have a plan to help solve that.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
a. We have got to stop insisting that every student get a four-year degree. We are in dire need of Skilled Trades. For many, it is rewarding work and the shortage of skilled trades is acute.
b. I am VP of Governmental Affairs for Kapeesh.io, an internet based live, one-on-one tutoring system, complete with an Educational Coach for 100.00 per month. Just like a football coach teaches necessary skills to his players, the coaches at Kapeesh help students set educational and career goals, hold students accountable, suggest where they need more work, etc. The exciting thing is Kapeesh’s “Exactly!” system is experiencing a 27% increase in STEM test scores. With the loss of school instructional time because of COVID, teachers need help.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
Many states offer tax incentives to locate in their state. Several states offer tax credits to consumers to purchase electric or hybrid vehicles. However, that doesn’t encourage manufacturers to locate in a particular state since the incentives go to the buyer of the product and not the manufacturer. Having worked as VP of Elio Motors, and on the Launch Team, Marketing, Finance Teams and responsible for governmental affairs, I can assure you the best incentive would be “assignable” tax credits. Assignable credits can be sold to defray startup or expansion costs and is a great incentive that results in almost immediate payback to the state. It doesn’t impact local revenues, only state. It is a clear winner to attract manufacturers.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No Crimes. But, speaking of crime, in past years, MSP had over 4,300 applicants. Today, 148. If we want law enforcement to protect us, we certainly need to support them financially and restore cuts made to health care, or extension of the retirement age over the recent years. Sheriff Deputies and Correction Officers need to be fairly compensated for the dangerous work they do. Just putting a bumper sticker on your vehicle that reads “Support your Police” is not enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.