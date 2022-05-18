36th Senate candidate discusses funding for police, political negativity, other topics

CADILLAC — A range of topics were addressed by 36th Senate District hopeful Joel Sheltrown during a recent meet-the-candidates forum held at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
Sheltrown is running as a Democrat in newly-formed district and Manton resident Michele Hoitenga is running as a Republican. Sheltrown attended the CTC event last week while Hoitenga was absent.
Wexford and Missaukee both are included in the 36th Senate District. The district also includes Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle, part of Manistee County and part of Bay County.
Before addressing questions from the event moderator and the audience, Sheltrown told those in attendance a little about himself.
A musician, farmer, John Deere equipment salesman, business owner and politician, Sheltrown said his life experience and broad range of skills make him the ideal candidate for the position.
From 2005 to 2010, Sheltrown served as state representative for the 103rd district, which included Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw and Iosco counties.
During his time as representative, Sheltrown led efforts to pass legislation to allow off-road-vehicles to operate alongside roads, and to allow crossbows to be used during archery season. Sheltrown said neither piece of legislation was easy to pass, but he believes both directly benefit Northern Michigan residents.
After serving in the House of Representatives, Sheltrown said he went into the private sector, where he worked with lawmakers in other parts of the country and was instrumental in helping to pass bills in 41 states, in both Republican and Democrat-led legislatures.
He said many of the bills he advocated for he actually wrote himself, and under a substantial time crunch.
During his time as a representative, Sheltrown said he prided himself in always returning calls to his office by the end of the day.
“I hope to continue that good service to the community,” Sheltrown said.
One of the questions asked by event moderator Henry Wolf, director of government relations for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, was what Sheltrown would do to address the housing shortage in Northern Michigan.
Sheltrown replied that he would try to bring to Michigan what has worked in other states, namely, to create a system of “assignable” tax credits to incentivize the development of new housing stock.
One person from the audience asked about some of the decisions made by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The question was directed primarily toward gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who happened to be answering questions alongside Sheltrown during the forum, but Sheltrown also offered his opinion.
Sheltrown said he is sympathetic to the negative feelings people have about Whitmer, particularly in regard to decisions she made during the pandemic, because those decisions also affected him: the extended lockdowns ultimately led to him having to close down a gym he owned.
“Negativity with current governor is problematic,” said Sheltrown, who added that while many disagree with the decisions Whitmer made during the pandemic, he wouldn’t have wanted to be in her position at the time, with all the unknowns associated with the pandemic.
In conclusion, Sheltrown said he believes it will be difficult to defeat Whitmer in the general election, since she’s the incumbent, and if she does end up winning, it would more advantageous for people in this part of Michigan to be represented by a Democrat than a Republican.
“A Democratic going to talk to her about (problems in Northern Michigan) would be much more productive than a Republican,” Sheltrown said.
One of the final topics discussed by Sheltrown during the CTC forum was funding for police.
He said there are a lot of misconceptions out there about how Democrats feel regarding the police, especially with all the “de-fund the police” messaging that tends to dominate the headlines.
“You can’t paint us all that way,” said Sheltrown, who believes that departments actually should be receiving more funding to pay for additional training, which would give police better tools for de-escalating situations without having to resort to firearms and other potentially lethal tactics.
