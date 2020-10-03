CADILLAC — Northern Michigan recently received a big shot in the arm from the federal government in the form of millions of dollars in assistance for small businesses and non-profit groups hurt by COVID-19.
One such organization is Life Resources of Northern Michigan, located at 909 S. Carmel St. in Cadillac, which provides parenting classes and products to walk-in clients and people referred to them through other agencies and the court system.
Executive Director Bridget Roberts said they give away a variety of items related to child-rearing, including baby clothes, toys, formula and diapers, to name a few.
While these items don't come with a financial cost, clients are required to attend an educational class about things such as safe sleep, nutrition for moms, immunizations, and a host of other topics related to parenting.
They also offer clinic hours and they even have a donated ultrasound machine that can be used to verify a woman is pregnant.
When COVID-19 reached Michigan, Roberts said they had to adjust their operations significantly, although they still were able to give out at least 7,000 diapers to families thanks to generous donations from the community.
Since they rely almost entirely on donations to stay afloat, when COVID-19 canceled or imposed limitations on their major fundraisers this year, it put major stress on their operations, Roberts said.
Thankfully, Life Resources of Northern Michigan was one of 25 entities in Wexford County to receive a grant from the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, which allocates money from the federal CARES Act. In Missaukee County, 14 entities received grants ranging as high as $20,000. (Check out infobox at the end of the story for a full list of businesses and non-profits that received grants).
Life Resources of Northern Michigan received $15,000, and Roberts said this money is a godsend for them; about 2/3 of the funds will be used to pay employee salaries, while 1/3 will be used to cover utilities costs.
Another local entity that has selected to receive funds is the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, which still hasn't recovered from the effects of the spring shutdown.
‘We are thankful for the ($15,000) grant," said Joy VanDrie, executive director of the Visitors Bureau. "The bureau’s budget for marketing our community to travelers was hit pretty hard March through June, and crippled our ability to contract out six to nine months like we typically do. As a year-round recreation destination, we rely just as much on winter as we rely on summer to keep our businesses alive. Positively impacting our businesses in the upcoming winter season is the primary goal."
At the Raven Social, in downtown Cadillac, owner Connie Freiberg said while business has picked up steadily through the summer, they've run into a series of major setbacks — the likes of which she's never experienced in her 13 years in the food industry.
Recently, a bartender tested positive for COVID-19, which shut down the restaurant for as long as it takes for other employees to get tested to make sure they didn't get exposed to the virus. Other difficulties include not being able to keep enough people on staff to run the restaurant, in addition to two major equipment failures that closed the store for a few days during the summer.
Freiberg said a portion of the $20,000 they'll receive through the program will be used to support employees who will be missing out on hours during the time the restaurant is closed.
"A lot of employees are going to lose hours this week," Freiberg said. "Having that grant support makes it easier to make a decision like this (to close down for a period in order to ensure a safe reopening)."
Freiberg said whatever's left in the grant money likely will go toward paying their various debt obligations.
Through the CARES Act and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, over $4.3 million in Michigan Small Business Restart Program dollars is being provided to many Northwest Michigan small businesses.
“Over the past six months, small business owners who have spent their entire lives building their businesses have made incredible sacrifices to protect their communities and our brave frontline workers from COVID-19," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "I know it hasn’t been easy, which is why we’re working around the clock to provide support for our small business owners. The Michigan Small Business Restart Program is providing much-needed relief to those small businesses and nonprofits hardest hit by the impact of COVID-19 as they work to recover from the pandemic. This program puts federal funding to work for Michigan’s small businesses and builds on additional COVID-19 business relief efforts offered by the MEDC to create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.‘
The Northwest Small Business Restart Fund Collaborative consisting of Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwest Small Business Development Center, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success, and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce reviewed over 1,000 applications. The Collaborative was able to award grants to 304 small businesses and nonprofits across Northwest Michigan.
An objective review of all applications included criteria set forth by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, including size of business, COVID-19 impact, and previous profitability. The local scoring teams also considered the historical/cultural significance of some organizations as well as ensuring all counties in the region had awarded businesses.
“I am very proud of the collaborative, yet sobering work of this group of economic development agencies and professionals from throughout the region,‘ said Matt McCauley, CEO of Networks Northwest. “We are each tremendous advocates for our communities and know that these dollars will be meaningful to many area employers. We will continue to be an advocate for area companies impacted by this severe economic disruption and fully anticipate more resources to assist in the future as a result.‘
Around the time of the statewide shutdown, the federal government made grants and loans available to struggling businesses. In Wexford and Missaukee counties, around $60,000 was awarded but many businesses that applied for assistance didn’t receive any funds, said Lisa Leedy, executive director of the Alliance for Economic Success.
Leedy said the funding increase this time around is the direct result of all the applications they received last time.
Wexford County
• 13th Street Market and Restaurant — $20,000
• Active Chiropractic of Cadillac — $10,000
• Blue Heron Cafe — $20,000
• Blue Pin Alley — $10,000
• Three OH Eight — $10,000
• Wexford Automation LLC — $10,000
• Raven Social — $20,000
• Spencer Plastics LLC — $15,000
• The After 26 Depot Cafe — $15,000
• Merrills Auto Service and Tire Center — $15,000
• OCD Accounting and CPA Services PC — $10,000
• Patty Cakes Restaurant and Bakery — $11,000
• Boon Sports Management — $5,781
• Brilliant Smiles Family Dentistry — $10,000
• Brinks Art and Frame Shop — $10,000
• Brite White Dental — $10,000
• Burke's Waterfront Restaurant — $20,000
• Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau — $15,000
• Cadillac Printing Company — $20,000
• Creative Embroidery — $10,000
• Houghton Lake Institute of Cosmetology LLC — $10,000
• JK's Whisper Cafe — $11,000
• Kel Graphics — $20,000
• Life Resources of Northern Michigan, Inc. — $15,000
• Dynamic Physical Therapy — $10,000
Total — $332,781
Missaukee County
• Advanced Rubber Technologies, Inc. — $15,000
• B&D Classic Sewn — $3,830
• True Riches, LLC — $3,830
• Westmaas Farms — $10,000
• Ron Brinks Dairy — $10,000
• Bohning Company, LTD — $15,000
• Brinks Family Creamery — $10,000
• Countryside Grill — $10,000
• Lake City Family Dentistry — $10,000
• LCMG LLC — $10,000
• McBain Collision and Repair LLC — $10,000
• Ford's Electronics and Appliance Service — $10,000
• Friends Ministry — $10,000
• Hammer's Pub and Grub, Inc. — $10,000
Total — $137,660
