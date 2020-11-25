CADILLAC — A third person has died of COVID-19 in Missaukee County, District Health Department No. 10 data showed on Wednesday.
The death marks the 21st confirmed COVID-19 death in the four counties within the Cadillac News coverage area.
On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission announced that several restaurants in the state had had the liquor licenses suspended or were cited for violating public health orders.
One of the restaurants, Jimmy's Roadhouse, is in Newaygo, which is within the District Health Department No. 10 service area (along with Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties). Newaygo County has been the hardest-hit among the 10 counties in the district health department, with 1,423 cases as of Wednesday.
“Our office is working closely with the Commission as it exercises its duties and we are prepared to prosecute these summary suspensions,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Although none of us wants to take such actions, the deliberate and blatant defiance of the state emergency public health orders by these owners put their businesses at risk. While we are heartbroken at the toll these closures invariably have on the businesses affected, first and foremost the state has an obligation to protect the lives of our residents.”
The state said licensee violations include allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.
On Wednesday, local health department data showed more than two dozen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Wexford Count had 14; Osceola County, 7; Missaukee County, 3 and Lake County, one.
Wexford County also had two new probable cases.
Pandemic-long totals reached 521 in Wexford County for confirmed cases and 36 for probable cases. There have been 11 COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County. The Cadillac zip code (49601) has had most of the cases, with 376 in Wexford County and seven more in the part of the zip code that lies within Missaukee County.
Osceola County reached 422 confirmed cases. There have been three deaths. The Reed City zip code has had the most cases within the county, at 100.
Missaukee County stands at 243 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases, with three deaths. About half of the cases, 126, have been in the Lake City zip code (49651).
Lake County reached 178 cases with four probable cases and four deaths. Though most of Lake County's cases have been outside the Cadillac News coverage area, 21 have been in the Luther zip code.
Statewide cases reached 324,779, an increase of 4,273 since Tuesday. Deaths increased by 73, reaching 8,761.
