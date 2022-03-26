LANSING — Michigan lawmakers approved $4.8 billion in spending Thursday, mostly for infrastructure upgrades, with an influx of federal pandemic and other funds that will go toward water systems, roads, parks and other priorities including affordable housing.
The supplemental budget plan, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign, has more than $2.1 billion for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure — including by replacing lead pipes — dam repairs and safety, and the remediation of “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.
The House and Senate approved the main bill 95-7 and 34-3. The deal was announced late Wednesday by the governor and Republicans who lead the Legislature’s budget committees.
The legislation is the product of months of negotiations between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Whitmer’s administration over how to spend unprecedented billions of discretionary pandemic funding that was enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden last year.
The Michigan League for Public Policy President and CEO Monique Stanton said the spending package was exactly what the federal money was intended for — to address the crises facing Michiganders and our communities while also making one-time investments that can permanently transform infrastructure, residents’ lives and their future.
“This legislation rightfully recognizes the individual and collective needs of our communities, addressing immediate crises and preventing future ones around the state and directing funding to residents and communities with the greatest current challenges,” she said. “Throughout the pandemic and before it, the League has been advocating for affordable, accessible housing, improved broadband access, and safer water infrastructure as ways to make Michigan a better place for all residents now and in the future.”
She also said the spending plan shows legislators can find common ground — even when there is contention and political tension — and the entire state reaps the benefits of that cooperation.
Stanton said the hope is with the compromise used to reach this deal, there will be continued collaboration on additional and equally historic supplemental funding and a 2023 state budget that works for everyone.
The measures contain more than $1.7 billion to provide safe, clean water — replacing lead pipes, fixing septic systems and combatting “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, according to a one-page summary provided by House Republicans. There is $300 million for dam safety, including $250 million for disaster relief and repairs in the wake of dam failures that led to Midland-area flooding in 2020.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesperson Scott Dean said there still is $37 million in ARPA funding that conceivably could be available as an EGLE drinking water loan to the municipal system in Haring Township to service the residential area near the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center with PFAS detections, but the township would need to apply.
He also the spending plan lays out significant funding for drinking water infrastructure statewide. He also said the supplement to EGLE’s budget includes, among other things, $1.77 billion for clean water and drinking water infrastructure projects.
In October, Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling said Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA was found to be at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in one of three CTC wells. That reading is above the state threshold for a maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L.
Earlier this year, Rigling said a quarterly test was performed. It showed no elevated levels of PFAS in any of the three wells serving the CTC complex and the well serving the general education building continued to have no detection of PFAS.
Despite levels being below the state threshold, Rigling said the chemical is still being detected and the CTC is seeking a solution. For that reason, Rigling said the CTC will be doing due diligence to find out if the school is eligible for any of these supplemental spending dollars.
The recently approved plan also has more than $380 million for road and bridge repairs and pump stations to prevent highway flooding; $250 million to improve state parks and recreations areas; $200 million for local parks; and $100 million to expand access to affordable housing.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said his initial feeling was there was nothing from the supplemental funding that was going to come to his road commission or the region. He said he reached out to the County Road Association of Michigan and was informed there was nothing connected to the funding coming to Wexford County.
Hanson also said he was informed by the statewide association that there are local projects connected to the funding, but all of them were in the southern part of the state with the closest project being in Kent County.
Other big-ticket items in the spending package include an additional $500 million for rent and mortgage assistance, $322 million in COVID-19-related spending, and $140 million to stabilize the unemployment benefits fund and improve the functioning of the state agency that disburses the aid.
The plan — which legislators called “momentous” and “historic” — also includes $250 million to add high-speed internet to rural and other areas without access, an additional $383 million in emergency assistance for low-income renters, and $271 million for housing and related aid.
As for broadband expansion, 102nd District Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, said she is excited about the potential this money presents to the state but also Northern Michigan. Hoitenga serves as chair of the House Communications and Technology Committee.
“I’m hopeful, very hopeful. The appropriation chair worked hard with me, so I’m very appreciative we did this as a team effort,” she said. “We also negotiated with the governor’s office, so there is no reason to think it’s going to get a line-item veto. I’m very excited.”
Thursday Whitmer highlighted several investments in the Building Michigan Together Plan, which she said delivers on several proposals she rolled out last year on how to best invest federal resources and the state’s surplus.
“The passage of the Building Michigan Together Plan proves once again that here in Michigan, we’re getting it done. Together, we stay focused on solving our shared challenges and delivering for Michigan,” Whitmer said. “These are tough times for families, small businesses, and communities, and this supplemental will help grow our economy, create jobs, and invest in every region of our state. I am proud that so many of the proposals I introduced last year to invest our federal resources have been fully funded in the Building Michigan Together Plan that was just passed by the legislature. I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk and continuing this spirit of collaboration to pass another balanced, bipartisan budget that delivers on the kitchen-table issues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.