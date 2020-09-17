CADILLAC — While bigger elections will share the General Election ballot, Cadillac Area Public Schools voters will be elected three members to its school board.
Steve Anderson, Anne Engels, Niki Schultz, and Zach Anderson are seeking to fill three, six-year terms on the CAPS Board of Education. With that mind, the Cadillac News asked each candidate a series of questions to help inform the district's voters before they head out to the polls or send in an absentee ballot. The questions and responses from each candidate are what follows.
Steve Anderson, CAPS Board of Education candidate, incumbent
• Tell us about yourself.
I have lived in the Cadillac area my entire life. I own Cadillac Tire Center and have worked there since 1974. I have served on the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Mercy Hospital Board, Cadillac Area Community Foundation Board, and CAPS Board of Education. I have two grown children that attended CAPS and a lovely wife who taught at CAPS for 25 years. I have served on the CAPS Board 14 years and genuinely enjoy my relationships with the students, staff, and administration. I love attending and interacting in the many diverse extra-curricular opportunities that CAPS has to offer.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
It is my desire that CAPS maintain the high level of academic achievement that we are known for. I want CAPS to offer every student a quality education and provide them with the opportunity to excel in an expansive selection of extra-curricular activities. Focus on our littlest learners (GSRP) and the Pre-School programs to give every young learner the best chance to be successful.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the school district? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
COVID-19 has placed an enormous burden on the entire world—none more so than the education of our youth. By working together, the school personnel, the board of education, and the parents have done everything possible to ensure a continuum of education for all students. Staffing is a great concern as we need to address the unique needs of all learners whether in the classroom or at home. Budget to address the impact of the Coronavirus as well as normal day to day operations, CAPS is dedicated to the fiscal responsibility that has allowed us to be so successful.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
I feel that my core responsibility as a CAPS Board member is to be a good steward of the tax dollars that the citizens of our district have pledged to the education of our students. I also believe that it is my duty to support our administrative, teaching, and ancillary staff members and recognize the dedication that they commit to our students.
• What are your thoughts on how the school district addressed and is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic? Would you like to see something done differently?
It is my opinion that CAPS has done an excellent job of negotiating through these exceedingly difficult times. CAPS administration and staff have worked countless hours to try to meet the changing demands that have been placed upon them. I believe that we have done everything we can do to make our schools a safe and conducive learning environment.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I was convicted of an OWI in 2018
Anne Engels, CAPS Board of Education candidate
• Tell us about yourself.
I am a mother to two kids age 2 and 4 and I live with my husband in downtown Cadillac. Over the years, the small business we own has provided many teachers with school supplies and grants, I understand the needs of our teachers. Since the pandemic hit, I have been a stay at home mom. I know how tough it is for parents to go without childcare when the schools are closed. I graduated from SVSU in 2011 and I currently serve on the Historic District Commission for the City of Cadillac. I’d be honored to have your vote.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
My top three priorities would be keeping our kids safe, staying educated on current topics in the education field, and supporting our teachers.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the school district?
With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues? The current issues facing CAPS include keeping our kids and teachers safe during the pandemic, overseeing the rest of the bond improvements, and dealing with possible decreases in funding. One way we could deal with funding decreases in the short term would be to finish selling the CAPS properties that are no longer in use.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
It is the job of the school board to provide direction and oversight to the Superintendent. I support our current superintendent Jennifer Brown. I also supported the recent school bond. I think our school district is headed in the right direction and is a great contributor to our community.
• What are your thoughts on how the school district addressed and is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic? Would you like to see something done differently?
From feeding our kids while they were out of school to providing a safe, simple plan for them to return to school. I think our school district has done a good job addressing the needs of the community, the kids, and the teachers.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No
Niki Schultz, CAPS Board of Education candidate
• Tell us about yourself.
Niki is married to Ryan Schultz and is the mother of three kiddos ages 15, 14, and 12, who attend CAPS Jr. High and High School. She is a lover of all dogs, especially her four labs. Niki has her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education and her Masters of Science in Administrative Leadership. As the director of the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative, her mission is ensuring that all families help their children reach their full potential. She attends Zion Lutheran Church where she volunteers with the youth ministry program and serves as a KidsHope volunteer at Forest View Elementary.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
My top three priorities are increasing family engagement, overall student achievement, and teacher retention. Strong family engagement is central in promoting children's healthy development and wellness. Overall student achievement where we are emphasizing the development of the whole child, whether the family is currently choosing virtual or face to face instruction. All students should be celebrated and given the chance to achieve success. Teacher retention begins with empowering teachers to make the best choices for their students, providing them with necessary support, and ensuring that teachers have the best working conditions possible, to promote a positive school culture.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the school district? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Some issues facing our district are high rates of child abuse and neglect and resulting childhood trauma, equity in learning in person vs virtual, and lack of substitute teachers. As an executive member of the Child Protection Council, I will continue to advocate for continued understanding and education of childhood trauma so that teachers, staff, parents, and students can gain greater knowledge to enhance overall child wellbeing and implement policies and procedures for optimal learning. I will also work to implement best practices for attracting qualified substitute teachers and seek measures to ensure equity in learning environments for all students.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Core responsibilities of a school board member are to be aware of policies, laws, and regulations that may impact the work of CAPS. To implement or change policies to help improve the educational experience for students, their families, and all staff. To adopt and maintain an annual budget that is aligned with the vision of CAPS. It is the board's responsibility to provide high-quality education for each of our students; ensuring that all Cadillac Area Public Schools students are successful and are responsible members of society. Board members serve the district and advocate for students and their families.
• What are your thoughts on how the school district addressed and is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic? Would you like to see something done differently?
CAPS worked to the best of their ability at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to work to find the best possible solutions for students and their families. While my students were capable of online learning, CAPS was not fully prepared to take on virtual learning in the capacity that was called for during the spring 2020 semester. As a district, there was an overall lack of technological support and equity for all students. Moving forward I hope to see more consistent communication and for teachers to feel fully prepared for teaching virtually.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No.
Zach Anderson, CAPS Board of Education candidate
• Tell us about yourself.
My name is Zach Anderson and I live in Cadillac with my wife Cassie and our three children, Amelia (7), Alex (4), and Avrey (1). I work for Wolverine Power Cooperative as its Chief Financial Officer. I earned my undergraduate degree from Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD, and an MBA from Western Michigan University. I have lived in Cadillac for nearly 10 years and I enjoy running, boating, and spending time outside in Northern Michigan.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
(1) Support students – ensure students have resources necessary to receive a high-quality education.
(2) Support teachers – provide the tools and opportunities necessary to do their jobs well.
(3) Support administration – help the district continue to think strategically about how best to manage resources to support teachers and students for the long-term.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the school district? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
(1) Attracting and retaining high caliber staff.
(2) Access to technology for all students.
(3) Support student opportunities to participate in diverse educational and extracurricular activities.
(4) Ensuring students have access to healthy meals while at school.
CAPS has done well to meet these challenges outlined above and my plan would be to support good management of resources to see this continue for the long-term.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
(1) Commitment – be an active board member and be available to support CAPS.
(2) Collaboration – learn from and work with fellow board members, CAPS Administration, teachers, parents, the community, and students to provide the highest quality education possible.
(3) Stewardship – ensure we are managing our resources well and continuing to provide high-quality education. community neighbors.
• What are your thoughts on how the school district addressed and is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic? Would you like to see something done differently?
The board and CAPS leadership has done a tremendous job through all the uncertainty created by COVID-19. The options afforded to CAPS parents and students are great, especially considering not every family has the option to be virtual, and not every child is a good candidate to learn remotely. In addition, the evolution of the safety measures required by the state continues to evolve and can be especially challenging for rural districts.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No
